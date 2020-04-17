Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
President Donald Trump is expected to announce his plan to reopen the US today. Picture: Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump is expected to announce his plan to reopen the US today. Picture: Alex Brandon/AP
News

Trump promises ‘biggest news ever’

17th Apr 2020 9:15 AM

US President Donald Trump said today's news conference will be the "biggest news conference ever" as he prepares to announce his plan to reopen the country.

Mr Trump has been putting together a controversial plan to reopen the country despite criticism from the Democrats and warnings from health professionals that the consequences could be devastating.

The "Opening Up America Again" plan means states that show a downward trend of COVID-19 cases will be able to reopen their restaurants, bars, theatres, workplaces, sporting centres and gyms as soon as May 1, according to the New York Post.

 

"Bottom line, if you're ready and you have those beautiful, low numbers like some of you have, let's get going, let's open up your state," Mr Trump told state leaders in a largely friendly call where he praised governors for their hard work.

Under the guidelines, states will need to demonstrate a downward trajectory of COVID-19 cases over a 14-day period and a "robust" system for testing healthcare workers before they can proceed to a phased opening.

Mr Trump said on Wednesday that data indicated the US was "past the peak" of the epidemic. He said the numbers had "put us in a very strong position to finalise guidelines for states on reopening the country".

White House coronavirus task force co-ordinator Dr Deborah Birx said data from across the US showed the nation "improving", but said Americans had to recommit to social distancing to keep up the positive momentum.

Business leaders also raised concerns to the President in a round of calls on Wednesday, warning that a dramatic increase in testing and wider availability of protective equipment would be necessary before they could safely revive operations.

President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his plan to reopen the US today. Picture: Alex Brandon/AP
President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his plan to reopen the US today. Picture: Alex Brandon/AP

 

Mr Trump unveiled his administration's plans to ease social distancing requirements while on a phone call yesterday with the nation's governors.

The most hard-hit areas of the US, including New York State, will be required to continue sheltered in place until the situation improves in their area.

- with AP

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus covid-19 donald trump editors picks lockdown outbreak pandemic politics usa world politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Northern NSW town among highest risk coronavirus areas

        premium_icon Northern NSW town among highest risk coronavirus areas

        Health Community transmission remains health authorities’ biggest challenge in trying to contain the COVID-19 outbreak. These are the areas where the risk is highest.

        IN COURT: Three people facing Maclean court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Three people facing Maclean court today

        Crime Here's a list of everyone appearing in court today

        Maclean artist helping parents keep their kids active

        premium_icon Maclean artist helping parents keep their kids active

        Art & Theatre He’s Maclean’s favourite artistic son, and now Ken Done’s worksheets are a popular...

        COMING SOON: New highway section set to open

        premium_icon COMING SOON: New highway section set to open

        News The 38km stretch from Glenugie to Tyndale will soon be ready