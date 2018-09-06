‘Getting killed’: Trump smashes Nike

US President Donald Trump attacked Nike over its support of Colin Kaepernick as the first video advert featuring the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback was unveiled.

Trump, who on Wednesday (AEST) described Nike's deal with Kaepernick as "terrible," said the sports equipment giant's endorsement of the ex-NFL star had backfired.

Just like the NFL, whose ratings have gone WAY DOWN, Nike is getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts. I wonder if they had any idea that it would be this way? As far as the NFL is concerned, I just find it hard to watch, and always will, until they stand for the FLAG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

Nike revealed on Monday that Kaepernick would be at the centre of a new campaign to mark the 30th anniversary of the company's Just Do It slogan.

The two-minute spot, titled "Dream Crazy," is narrated by Kaepernick and showcases a montage of multiple inspirational sports-related stories from amateur and pro athletes. It was released on Twitter and YouTube.

"If people say your dreams are crazy, if they laugh at what people think you can do, good," Kaepernick says in the ad as a skateboarder aces a stunt.

About halfway through the ad, the former football star, who has been called unpatriotic for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality, looks at an American flag and says: "Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything."

He concludes by saying: "Don't ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they're crazy enough."

Don’t ask if your dreams are crazy. Ask if they’re crazy enough. #justdoit pic.twitter.com/Wd5L42egV8 — Nike (@Nike) September 5, 2018

The move was criticised by some on Twitter, with several users vowing to boycott Nike while others posted videos of them destroying the company's merchandise.

Nike shares dipped on Wednesday but had climbed in trading on Thursday. Kaepernick has become a polarising figure after refusing to stand for the national anthem in 2016 in an effort to draw attention to racial injustice in America.

The 30-year-old's protests came after the deaths of several unarmed black men during confrontations with law enforcement.

In 2017 Trump decried NFL players who refused to stand for the US anthem as "sons of bitches" who should be fired.

That in turn triggered a wave of fresh protests across the NFL, which remains America's most popular major sport.

Kaepernick, who led the 49ers to the brink of a Super Bowl victory in 2013, has been unable to find employment with an NFL team since being released by San Francisco in 2017.

He is currently suing the NFL, alleging team owners colluded to keep him out of the sport.

