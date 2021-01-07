Crowd storms Capitol as Pence rejects call to deny Biden win

Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump have descended on the Capitol building in Washington, clashing with police who appear to be heavily outnumbered.

The protesters tore down security fencing and appeared to be intent on occupying the building.

BREAKING: Trump supporters have breached the Capitol building, tearing down 4 layers of security fencing and are attempting to occupy the building — fighting federal police who are overrun



This is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Thousands, police can’t stop them pic.twitter.com/VVdTUwV5YN — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) January 6, 2021

The protestors stormed the barricades surrounding the US Capitol building. Police used pepper spray during Wednesday's historic joint session of Congress which was convened to certify the election victory of Democrat Joe Biden.

Capitol Police were seen using pepper spray to keep the Trump supporters at bay as they approached the entrance to the building, before tearing down metal barricades."

"This is our house!" Trump supporters screamed.

Meanwhile, the Madison and Cannon Office buildings have been evacuated over alleged unidentified packages.

People were evacuated from the Capitol Hill buildings while Congress was in session, according to reports.

A cop in Cannon building told reporters: "Everyone out, right now, we're evacuating."

Outside of the building, police told staff to "take visitors, escape hoods, and Go Kits and report to the South tunnel connecting to the Longworth Building."

Staffers at Capitol Hill were told to evacuate the Madison building.

Earlier on Wednesday, officers were responding to the reported package at the Unit Block of Second Street, just blocks away from the Capitol Building.

It came after Mr Trump addressed tens of thousands of supporters at a rally near the White House and called on them to "peacefully and patiotically make your voices heard" at Capitol Hill, where Congress was meeting to certify Joe Biden's election victory.

Trump addresses supporters at DC rally ahead of Congress vote certification https://t.co/7TyCvmMS3A pic.twitter.com/gCQ1FUyiJP — New York Post (@nypost) January 6, 2021

Vice President Mike Pence has publicly rejected Donald Trump's orders to block the certification of Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.

Despite Mr Trump rallying tens of thousands of supporters to march on Congress to protest today's confirmation, Mr Pence released a lengthy statement saying he could not support the president.

"It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," Mr Pence said.

Mr Trump continued to call on his deputy to "do the right thing" even after the statement was released, but Mr Pence said his role as presiding officer of the Senate was "largely ceremonial" and history would not allow him to do so.

The President said Mr Pence was taking advice from "rhinos".

"Mike Pence, I hope you are going to stand up for the good of our constitution and for the good of our country," Mr Trump told the rally.

"And if you're not, I'm going to be very disappointed in you, I will tell you right now. I'm not hearing good stories."

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Donald Trump supporters converged on Washington DC to protest his loss of the presidency as Congress began the process of certifying Joe Biden's win.

Shortly after his lawyer Rudy Giuliani drew cheers from the crowd for demanding "trial by combat", Mr Trump vowed to fight on against the "biggest theft in American history".

Describing the count as "all of these explosions of bulls - it", Mr Trump continued to pressure Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify Mr Biden's victory.

"Mike Pence, I hope you are going to stand up for the good of our constitution and for the good of our country," Mr Trump told the rally.

"And if you're not, I'm going to be very disappointed in you, I will tell you right now. I'm not hearing good stories."

Speaking outside the White House he called on his supporters to march to nearby Capitol Hill and "peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard".

"We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing," he said.

"Today we will see whether Republicans stand strong for the integrity of our elections and whether they stand strong for our country."

"We will never concede," Mr Trump told the cheering crowd. "You don't concede when there's theft.

"This year, they rigged an election. They rigged it like they've never rigged an election before," Trump continued, referring to what he calls "fake news media" and social media companies.

"And by the way, last night they didn't do a bad job," he added, referring to run-off elections in Georgia deciding the fate of Senate control.

The certification ceremony, when both Houses of Congress meet to formally confirm the electoral college results from the 50 states, began at 5am Wednesday. A number of Republicans will contest the results which could see the process go on for hours.

PENCE REFUSES TO INTERFERE WITH ELECTION COUNT

The usually staid ceremony to name a new US president has been plunged into chaos by a public spat between Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

After two months of challenging his election loss but offering no concrete proof of fraud, Mr Trump will today address thousands of supporters at the Ellipse outside the White House and again insist he was robbed.

Two hours later Mr Pence is scheduled to perform the ceremonial task of formally declaring Democrat Joe Biden the President-elect to a joint session of Congress, ahead of his January 20 inauguration.

But after a New York Times report that Mr Pence had informed Mr Trump he would not support his challenge to the certification of the election results, the President insisted he could retain the White House.

In what amounted to a remarkable full-court press of his deputy, he issued a statement saying that Mr Pence agreed with him that the election was "illegal".

"The Vice President and I are in total agreement that the Vice President has the power to act," Mr Trump said.

In a nod to just how helter-skelter the situation had become, the 10pm missive was also dated with the wrong year, with a timestamp of January 5, 2020.

"Our Vice President has several options under the U.S. Constitution. He can decertify the results or send them back to the states for change and certification. He can also decertify the illegal and corrupt results and send them to the House of Representatives for the one vote for one state tabulation."

These actions do not appear to be possible under the US constitution.

Mr Pence did not publicly respond.

Later, Mr Trump doubled down on his allegations of electoral fraud in a late-night tweet.

"If Vice President @Mike_Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency," he posted on Twitter.

"Many States want to decertify the mistake they made in certifying incorrect & even fraudulent numbers in a process NOT approved by their State Legislatures (which it must be). Mike can send it back!"

As president of the Senate, Mr Pence will be tasked with presiding over a roll call of states announcing their electoral college results.

More than a dozen Republicans led by Senator Ted Cruz have said they will challenge the results from up to six states, which would trigger hours of debate and potentially stretch the process to the next day.

But despite this plan to challenge the state results and "send them back", any such action would need to be approved by Congress and the Democrat-led House is highly unlikely to support such a move.

The rare show of disunity between the president and Mr Pence reveals the broader challenge the post-Trump Republican Party faces.

Mr Pence reportedly holds his own ambitions to run in 2024 so needs to balance his ambition with the tricky task of appeasing Mr Trump, who will potentially be a party kingmaker for years to come.

But even though Mr Trump's continued dummy spit threatens to overshadow his legacy and his actual ability to retain power appears infinitesimal, many of his most ardent supporters believe he will somehow do so.

Army veteran Gary Colders was wearing a red Make America Great Again cap and holding a "Stop the Steal" flag in freezing weather for hours yesterday at one of several Trump protests in Washington.

The Chicago father of two was one of thousands who gathered in the nation's capital for two days of demonstrations for which authorities had called out the National Guard.

"Something's going to happen tomorrow. He's gonna keep it," he said yesterday of Mr Trump's grasp of the presidency.

"And if something doesn't happen then there's going be a whole lotta trouble."

GEORGE W. BUSH 'LOOKS FORWARD TO ATTENDING INAUGURATION'

Former President George W. Bush will attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, but former President Jimmy Carter won't make it, their offices said Tuesday.

Bush spokesman Freddy Ford said that the 43rd president and former First Lady Laura Bush will attend the pared-back ceremony in Washington.

"President and Mrs. Bush look forward to returning to the Capitol for the swearing-in of President Biden and Vice President Harris," Ford said.

Former President George W. Bush. Picture: AP

"I believe this will be the eighth Inauguration they've had the privilege of attending - President Trump's being the most recent - and witnessing the peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of our democracy that never gets old."

Bush, 74, is the only living Republican ex-president following his father George H.W. Bush's death in 2018.

Although controversial when he left office due to the 2008 economic collapse and his management of the Iraq War and other post-9/11 policies, Bush's popularity has rebounded, according to polls. He rarely comments on politics and started painting.

Former President of United States of America Jimmy Carter. Picture: Supplied

Carter, 96, left office in 1981. The coronavirus pandemic places elderly people at the greatest risk. Carter representatives told The Associated Press that the Democrat sends his "best wishes" to Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The other two living ex-presidents are Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama.

Originally published as Crowd erupts as Pence rejects call to deny 'bulls-t' Biden win