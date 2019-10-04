Trump’s approval rating rockets up

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump's approvalrating has risen to 49 per cent - its highest mark this year, according to a new poll.

Despite the launch of impeachment proceedings, the US president saw a 2-point increase from a poll a month ago, according to the new Hill-HarrisX survey released on Wednesday and taken after the impeachment inquiry was begun.

According to the New York Post, that makes him just 2 points shy of his highest-ever approval rating of 51 per cent last August, according to The Hill.

95% Approval Rating in the Republican Party, and record setting fundraising that has taken place over the past two weeks. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2019



Just as encouraging for the president, his disapproval also dropped - to 51 per cent, his lowest level this year.

US President Donald Trump has seen a rise in approval ratings in the wake of impeachment discussions. Picture: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Harris survey is among Mr Trump's best poll results this week.

A new survey by Gallup found that just 40 per cent of Americans approve of his job performance and only 34 per cent approve of his personality.

And a separate survey by Monmouth released on Tuesday found just 39 per cent of registered voters think Mr Trump deserves re-election.

It comes as politicians heard testimony on Thursday from the former special US envoy to Ukraine who has become a central figure in the unfolding impeachment inquiry against Mr Trump. It's the first in what is expected to be a series of interviews with officials inside and outside the State Department.

Kurt Volker produced documents for the interview including copies of text messages and photos, according to a person who wasn't authorised to speak on the record about the private session. Investigators planned to ask Volker about any role he may have played in Mr Trump's efforts to press Ukrainian officials for damaging information about the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Mr Volker resigned on Friday after being asked to testify to Congress about the whistleblower complaint that describes how Trump in a July 25 phone call repeatedly prodded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for an investigation of Mr Biden and his son Hunter, while his administration delayed the release of military aid to help Ukraine fight Russia-backed separatists.

Mr Trump on Thursday openly called on Ukraine and China to investigate his political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks during a gun safety forum Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

"Well, I would think that if they were honest about it, they would start a major investigation into the Bidens," Trump said when asked what he wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to do when he sought the probe in July.

Mr Trump then continued: "And, by the way, likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine."

In 2013, Hunter Biden accompanied his father, who was then vice president, on a state visit to China. At the same time, Hunter was helping launch an equity fund that was seeking Chinese investors.

Asked if he had requested Chinese President Xi Jinping to help probe the Bidens, Mr Trump replied: "I haven't but it's certainly something we can start thinking about."

Mr Trump later alleged that China scored a "sweetheart deal" on trade with the US because of the Bidens.

"You know what they call that," Mr Trump said. "They call that a payoff."

During the same back and forth with reporters, Mr Trump also said that a delegation from China would come to the US next week for renewed trade talks.

Adam Schiff joins Nancy Pelosi at a news conference as House Democrats move on depositions in the impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump. Picture: AP Photo

The president also repeated his criticism of the explosive whistleblower complaint that pushed House Democrats to launch their impeachment inquiry, saying it was "total fiction" and again claiming his July conversation with Mr Zelensky was "absolutely perfect."

Trump claims the former vice president wanted former Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin out because he was investigating Burisma Holdings, the Ukrainian company that gave Hunter a seat on its board, paying him up to $50,000 ($A74,000) a month.

"That was a crooked deal - 100 per cent. He had no knowledge of energy. Didn't know the first thing about it. All of a sudden he's getting $50,000 a month plus a lot of other things. Nobody has any doubt. They got rid of a prosecutor, who was a really tough prosecutor. But they got rid of him," Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump made his comments a day after he used profanity to lash out at Democrats investigating his call with the leader of Ukraine as part of an impeachment inquiry in the House, focusing his ire on Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

- With the New York Post