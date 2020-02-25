Trump’s ‘hilarious’ error raises eyebrows

Sachin Tendulkar's legacy extends beyond the cricket field - he is an idol in India.

"The Little Master" represented his country 664 times, and is comfortably the highest run-scorer in the history of Test and ODI cricket. ESPNCricinfo simply describes him as the "most worshipped cricketer in the world".

Last week, Tendulkar's victorious lap after winning the 2011 Cricket World Cup was announced the best sporting moment of the century at the Laureus Award.

He's a sporting icon, and is treated like a God in India. However, President Donald Trump has evidently has never heard of him.

Trump kicked off a two-day tour of the subcontinent nation on Monday, where he was greeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at the revamped Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, the US President talked about India's achievements in film and pop culture, before mentioning some of their sporting heroes.

However, many people on Twitter found Trump's attempted pronunciation of "Sachin Tendulkar" to be quite humorous.

Trump mispronounced

- Suuchin Tendulkar (Sachin Tendulkar)

- Cheewallah (Chaiwallah)

- Shojay (Sholay)

- The 'Vestas' (The Vedas)

- Swami Vivekamanan (Swami Vivekananda)



Omg. Trump is reading from a script and his pronounciations are hilarious 😂. Ahh well, India loves America and having the American President visit is a massive honor.



Despite the questionable delivery, many members of the 100,000-strong Indian crowd cheered at the mention of their cricket hero.

The American President concluded his speech by saying, "God bless India, God bless the United States of America - we love you, we love you very much".

Trump's arrival corresponded with Motera Stadium's official reopening after the venue was demolished in 2015. The new, circular design doubled its capacity, making it the largest cricket stadium in the world.

While Motera Stadium previously seated 55,000 people, it is now capable of holding 110,000. In comparison, the Melbourne Cricket Ground has a capacity of 100,000.

Motera Stadium is expected to host multiple fixtures in the 2020 Indian Premier League and 2021 Men's T20 Cricket World Cup.

Motera Stadium is were India defeated Australia in the 2011 Cricket World Cup quarterfinal, Tendulkar scoring a crucial half century.

The remainder of President Trump's tour of India includes a visit to the Taj Mahal and a summit with Indian officials and business leaders in Delhi.