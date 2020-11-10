Trump’s wild plans for post-vote rallies

President Trump's team is developing plans to hold campaign-style rallies to build grassroots support for his legal challenges to the election result, officials have confirmed.

President Trump has repeatedly insisted - without evidence - that he "did win" the election and cited widespread voter fraud.

His team are mounting legal challenges in a number of states, with official recounts taking place in others due to a wafer-thin margin between the two candidates.

Now sources have told Axios that the rallies could involve a figurehead brandishing the obituaries of dead Americans who supposedly voted in the 2020 presidential election - if that is found to be the case.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh told the New York Post the rallies would not involve the President himself.

"These would be grassroots rallies, as we've already seen pop up in a variety of states since election day, organic shows of support like the tractor and boat parades have been all year. These is no plan for the President to hold rallies," he said in a statement.

The team is still focusing their efforts on swing states such as Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania, The Post reported.

It is also building a campaign-style media operation to spearhead the efforts, that will issue "regular press briefings, releases on legal action and obviously things like talking points and booking people strategically on television," one Adviser said.

R ELATED: Why Biden's victory isn't good enough

RELATED: The first thing Biden will do as President

RELATED: Trump to 'barricade himself inside Oval Office'

Previous studies into voter fraud have shown it is incredibly rare and the Trump team have provided no evidence for their mountain of legal claims.

Voting in 2020 saw a large number of mail-in ballots and early voting take place due to the coronavirus pandemic and fears around crowds on polling day.

The election was called for Democrat Joe Biden on Saturday, however a furious Mr Trump has refused to concede defeat.

It has been reported even those closest to the President have been urging him to face up to the fact he will be a one-term President.

On Monday, stock markets surged on the news of a Biden-Harris presidency combined with the fact that a vaccine jointly developed by Pfizer and BioNTech was 90 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 infections.

"STOCK MARKET UP BIG, VACCINE COMING SOON. REPORT 90% EFFECTIVE. SUCH GREAT NEWS!" the President tweeted minutes after Pfizer announced the development.

President-elect Biden also hailed the news, saying: "I congratulate the brilliant women and men who helped produce this breakthrough and to give us such cause for hope."

"At the same time, it is also important to understand that the end of the battle against COVID-19 is still months away," he added.

The Biden-Harris team has already announced COVID-19 will be a key priority on a dedicated transition website, with a task-force appointed.

"Dealing with the coronavirus pandemic is one of the most important battles our administration will face, and I will be informed by science and by experts," said President-elect Biden.

"The advisory board will help shape my approach to managing the surge in reported infections; ensuring vaccines are safe, effective, and distributed efficiently, equitably, and free; and protecting at-risk populations."

The US has reported more than 9.3 million total infections and more than 236,000 deaths from the virus.

Originally published as Trump's wild plans for post-vote rallies