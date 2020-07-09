Menu
In a photo finish, jockey Rachel King steered home the Brett Partelle trained Trust Me to victory in the Sir James Kirby Handicap (1000 metres).
Horses

Trust Me repays trainer’s faith in Sir James Kirby Hcp

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@dailyexaminer.com.au
9th Jul 2020 4:44 PM
A PHOTO-FINISH between three horses vying for honours in the $75,000 Sir James Kirby Handicap (1000 metres) highlighted a thrilling finish to Grafton Cup Day at Clarence River Jockey Club on Thursday.

Right on the line it was Trust Me that snatched victory from the Peter Robl trained race favourite All Cylinders ($1.85, Glen Boss) and Sue Grills trained Under The Thumb ($41, Andrew Adkins) to give trainer Brett Partelle the win.

Partelle said the win by the $34 roughie helped repay the faith after taking a risk in Trust Me.

The Wyong trainer credited the win to the preparation as well as the ride by jockey Rachel King.

"It's a pretty special moment because he has had a few injury problems," Partelle said.

"We picked him up after the previous owner wanted to sell him, we took a punt on him and there have been a lot of hours go into him.

"I thought he probably needed the run. Rachel rode him absolutely beautifully."

The Sir James Kirby Handicap victory was the eighth career win for the six-year-old gelding.

