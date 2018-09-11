Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The proposed site of a new service station on Yamba Road and Treelands Drive.
The proposed site of a new service station on Yamba Road and Treelands Drive. Adam Hourigan
Council News

Trust to contribute to cost of Yamba roundabout

Caitlan Charles
by
11th Sep 2018 10:00 AM

Five new dwellings for Turf St

Clarence Valley Council may consider varying the DCP provisions for a new development at 47 Turf St.

While the development was originally proposed with six three bedroom new dwellings and renovations to the existing heritage listed dwelling, there were a number of non-compliant parts of the DA.

Council will discuss the officers recommendation which suggests council vary the DCP provisions in relation to issues with the landscaped area, minimum private open space dimensions and setbacks to Maud Lane.

Council will also look at widening Maude Lane from 3.96m to 5m.

Yamba Rd, Treelands Dr intersection

The Clarence Property Corporation Limited and The Trust Company (Australia) Limited will give a monetary contribution towards the development of the Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr intersection as part of a Voluntary Planning Agreement if council vote on the officers recommendation at the Environment, Planning and Community meeting.

They will also be expected to dedicate a part of the land subject to the agreed design for the intersection.

Visitor Information Centre

The former South Grafton Visitor Information Centre has now received two offers, but Clarence Valley Council is likely to decline the second offer.

The bid for the new building will remain confidential at the Corporate Governance and Works meeting, which according to the business papers outline issues associated with the offer.

The business paper does suggest that is this offer is accepted, council will need to make a budget adjustment.

Related Items

clarence valley council council south grafton tourist information centre treelands drive visitor information centre yamba rd
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Wagga-style upset possible in Clarence electorate

    premium_icon Wagga-style upset possible in Clarence electorate

    Politics SHOOTERS, Farmers and Fishers' party candidate Steve Cansdell claims government is on the nose after losing touch in regional areas

    Wear your heart on your sleeve for suicide prevention

    Wear your heart on your sleeve for suicide prevention

    News Grafton mother raising money and awareness for mental health

    Fraud crimes on the rise in Clarence Valley

    premium_icon Fraud crimes on the rise in Clarence Valley

    Crime Regions sees 58.1 per cent spike in fraud over past two years

    LOCKED IN: Your first look at Rebels new leader

    premium_icon LOCKED IN: Your first look at Rebels new leader

    Rugby League SOUTH Grafton's latest acquisition brings a proud pedigree to club.

    Local Partners