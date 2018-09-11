Trust to contribute to cost of Yamba roundabout

The proposed site of a new service station on Yamba Road and Treelands Drive.

The proposed site of a new service station on Yamba Road and Treelands Drive. Adam Hourigan

Five new dwellings for Turf St

Clarence Valley Council may consider varying the DCP provisions for a new development at 47 Turf St.

While the development was originally proposed with six three bedroom new dwellings and renovations to the existing heritage listed dwelling, there were a number of non-compliant parts of the DA.

Council will discuss the officers recommendation which suggests council vary the DCP provisions in relation to issues with the landscaped area, minimum private open space dimensions and setbacks to Maud Lane.

Council will also look at widening Maude Lane from 3.96m to 5m.

Yamba Rd, Treelands Dr intersection

The Clarence Property Corporation Limited and The Trust Company (Australia) Limited will give a monetary contribution towards the development of the Yamba Rd and Treelands Dr intersection as part of a Voluntary Planning Agreement if council vote on the officers recommendation at the Environment, Planning and Community meeting.

They will also be expected to dedicate a part of the land subject to the agreed design for the intersection.

Visitor Information Centre

The former South Grafton Visitor Information Centre has now received two offers, but Clarence Valley Council is likely to decline the second offer.

The bid for the new building will remain confidential at the Corporate Governance and Works meeting, which according to the business papers outline issues associated with the offer.

The business paper does suggest that is this offer is accepted, council will need to make a budget adjustment.