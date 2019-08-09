Trust Worthing: Redmen sharp shooter loves pressure

ICE-COOL: Grafton Redmen centre and goal-kicker Luke Worthing has been in fine form this season with his radar-left boot and in general play.

ICE-COOL: Grafton Redmen centre and goal-kicker Luke Worthing has been in fine form this season with his radar-left boot and in general play. Gary Nichols

RUGBY UNION: Imagine there's one-minute left on the clock, the game is all tied up and your team receives a penalty to win the game.

The captain throws you the ball and points to the sticks. The opposition is giving it to you while teammates wish you all the best, thinking to themselves, "I'm glad it's not me.”

Talk about pressure, you'll either be an instant hero or villain.

You line up the kick and hope by some small miracle the ball sails between the uprights for the match winner.

Some goal-kickers relish the opportunity to be in a position to kick the winning goal, while others simply fold under the pressure.

For Grafton Redmen centre Luke Worthing, it's all about routine and self-belief.

Worthing took over the goal kicking duties this season and although he admits his left radar boot has been somewhat inconsistent this year, he always backs himself to get the job done.

"It's all about routine, I take a certain amount of steps, take the wind into consideration and I always tell myself I'm going to kick it...you have to be confident,” Worthing said on the eve of Grafton's round 17 clash with Southern Cross University tomorrow.

"If the crowd starts booing I just block it out. In fact I prefer it when people are in my ear because when you land the goal it proves them all wrong and I get a great deal of satisfaction out of it.”

A former soccer and rugby league player, Worthing has been a revelation at the Redmen this season, not only for his goal kicking but his ability to create space for his outside men.

"I played soccer up until fourteens then played rugby league with the Rebels,” he said.

"I find in rugby there's a lot more space, but compared to league, you have to take the right option and try not to turnover the ball.”

The 28-year-old centre has teamed up with another former Rebels player in Dwayne Duke.

Although Worthing fell short of calling Duke one of his on-field idols, he admitted he has the utmost respect for his centre partner.

"I've played a lot of footy with Dukey. I look up to him and try to follow his lead on the footy field,” Worthing said.

"He's been so good for so long. He's hard to tackle and is good in so many aspects of the game.”

Worthing will have a chance to increase his point's tally tomorrow when the Redmen travel north to take on eighth-placed Southern Cross University Gold Rats in what should be an exciting clash.