Try-machines go under the microscope

FORWARDS and inside backs describe them as the onlookers, or bystanders if you like, the ones who come in handy to climb over the fence to retrieve the ball.

But ask those fleet-footed try-scoring machines and they'll tell you they are the reason fans flock through the gates.

They possess flair, speed and elusiveness. Outstanding finishing ability and opportunistic verve are a prerequisite to being a top-notch winger.

Listed below are five speedsters high on the selection radar.

JOHN PATTERSON

One of the original 1969 side. Patterson's try scoring feats were legendary during the late 60s and early 70s. A former Far North Coast representative, the flying winger scored a hat-trick of tries in three consecutive games in 1969.

Patterson was unmatched in the Zone for his try scoring ability and in Grafton's debut season scored a then record 20 tries for the season.

DARRELL IRWIN

DARREL IRWIN

Another member of the all-conquering 1986 side, Irwin had no trouble finding the chalk. An outstanding finisher and solid defender, Irwin Scored four tries in one game against a strong Lismore City outfit in 1987.

Safe under the highball and with pace to burn, Irwin was an automatic selection for the Zone.

TOM MCGREGOR

TONY MCGREGOR

Meggsy's greatest claim to fame was his match-winning 50-metre intercept against Coffs Snappers in the 1986 grand final in the Redmen's hard-fought 10-0 victory. McGregor was a noted defender, could read a game and his positional play was second to none.

DAVE MORRISON

A two-time premiership player and life member, Morrison could cover most positions in the backline. Dependable hands, vision and an astute kicking game, Morrison played 137 games for the club and in 1986 scored a then record 164 points in the season.

BEN STONE

BEN STONE

A late bloomer to the game, Stone may have struggled with the nuances of the 15-man code but given space his electrifying pace made him a natural match-winner. A chip-and-chase merchant, Stone regularly topped the Zones list of try-scorers.