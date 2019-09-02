Menu
ROWING ON THE RIVER: Rowing Club members. Marion White
Water Sports

Try rowing in Grafton - it's no oar-dinary sport

Mitchell Keenan
by
2nd Sep 2019 2:09 PM
ROWING: The Grafton Rowing Club will open its doors to those interested in the sport for a free introductory day on Saturday, September 14.

"Ever thought you might like to try rowing, well now is your chance,” club member Marion White said.

"The Introduction to Rowing takes place at the clubhouse at the river end of Prince Street commencing at 8am.”

The minimum age is 12 and participants must also be able to swim.

"We ask participants to wear gym or bike pants and bring a hat, water and sunscreen,” she said.

"The morning includes a tour of the club's boats and equipment, some instruction on rowing, followed by a row on our beautiful river.

"There should be no fear of falling out as boats will contain two of the club's experienced, friendly rowers.”

The day is free to all parties and participants are under no obligation to sign up.

"If, however, you wish to continue in this great sport, lessons will be held each Saturday with a fee of $50 for six lessons,” she said.

For more information contact Rick McLennan on 0487 188 866, email graftonrc@graftonrowing.asn.au or just turn up on the day.

clarence water sports grafton rowing club
Grafton Daily Examiner

