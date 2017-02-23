31°
TRY YOUR LUCK: Westpac Choppers big draw

Adam Hourigan
| 23rd Feb 2017 6:54 PM

THE WESTPAC Life Saver Rescue Helicopter will be holding the draw of its major raffle at Grafton Shoppingworld, Friday 24th February at 1.30pm

This is a major draw with the prize being a brand new Stacer boat and trailer package (see attached), proudly supported by Disco Marine of Grafton.

The raffle which started in August 2016 has been sold across the rescue helicopters flight path and has helped to fundraise approx. $80,000.

All media are invited to attend, interview opportunities will be available with Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter staff and representatives from Disco Marine.

