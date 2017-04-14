26°
Trying to nail that DIY caper - the Clarence Valley way

Gra Murdoch | 14th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
There's a fine art to DIY.
There's a fine art to DIY.

I HAVE a special way of sabotaging even the simplest DIY tasks around the house or garden. Some part of my brain misfires whenever it's time to install, paint, replace or assemble anything. There's always something ... not ... quite ... right ... about the end result. A key part of the equation will be upside down or back to front. I'm a domestic dyslexic.

It's a confidence game, this handyman gig, and having racked up decades of dodginess, I'm not exactly brimming with certitude.

And so it's a good thing that wife Jen is not only the looks and brains of the outfit, but also has finely tuned handywoman instincts, skills and work ethic to match. I gave her a toolbox for Valentine's Day once.

Whenever we're at Bunnings, it's always Jen who engages in dialogue with the staff about the merits of this fixture system or that plumbing setup while I stay in the background, avoiding eye contact by staring meaningfully at some other item on display. I'll make little "Hmmmmm” noises to give the impression of contemplating some exotic project only I have the creative vision to conceptualise.

Pathetic isn't it?

But this last weekend, (a long weekend actually, RDOs are the greatest invention of the modern age) the Clarence Valley gave my DIY confidence a shot in the arm. The following will sound inane to anyone with half a practical bone in their body but for me it was a victory over ineptitude.

A few years ago, a big tree was brought down in our garden, and the dissected trunk and branches have laid under the house ever since. It was time to deal with the mess, so putting self doubt aside, I headed into town to hire a chainsaw - a tool I've always avoided, given my record of mishaps.

Tim, the supremely helpful and patient fellow at the hire place, steered me away from the chainsaw and towards the 25 ton log splitter, a piece of hydraulic equipment so formidable it comes on its own trailer. He took me through the process (twice) and before I knew it I'd towed it home and had it set up and roaring, splitting these behemoth logs into fireplace-sized morsels. Look at me go! Operating this machine successfully.

Job done, but now it was time to hire a chainsaw for the smaller stuff. I took the splitter back to the hire place, and returned home not with a hire chainsaw, but our very own chainsaw. For the price of a few days' hire it made sense to buy one. Tim gave me a thorough tutorial.

A few noisy hours later, a winter's worth of firewood was sorted and stacked by the house, with chainsaw and limbs all intact. No small miracle for your clumsy correspondent.

The next day, we made two trips to a South Grafton sandstone supplier where another helpful bloke, Rod, loaded us up with as many sandstone slabs as the poor Hyundai could take, and gave us a tutorial in the basics of cutting slabs to shape.

Out front of our house has been a barren eyesore ever since I tried to "improve” it by ripping the garden out a while back, with no idea of what to do next. Jen sensibly suggested a mix of paving and garden beds ... and so, Sunday was DIY paving day.

By this stage, I feared I'd pushed my good DIY fortune far enough. Three consecutive days of success seemed a bit much to hope for, but seeing as we're closing in on Easter - festival of the unlikely comeback - a small candle of optimism glowed in my hopeful heart.

And what do you know! Turns out I'm a not-hopeless stone cutter and paver. It's tremendously satisfying to cut and shape stone, and to have the organic mosaic unfold before your eyes. Stone feels ancient and timeless, and to have a visceral, creative connection to it, to cut it the same way it's been done for millennia, was a revelation.

Of course Jen made the final decisions about what went where, and did her share of heavy lifting, but I did good too.

The Clarence Valley was kind to me last weekend. It's like she saw my DIY history and said, OK fella, let's start with the basics - wood and stone. I'll connect you with some friends of mine, Tim and Rod, and we'll go from there. Just concentrate, back yourself son, and have a dig. It's not that hard.

