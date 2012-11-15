Menu
BURNING RUBBER: Green Distillation Technologies COO Trevor Bayley will speak at the event.
TSBE presents new opportunities in energy sector

8th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
THE opportunities and benefits around the way power is sourced in the region will be the focus of Toowoomba and Surat Basin Enterprise's upcoming enterprise evening.

Green Distillation Technologies, FKG and the Toowoomba Regional Council will form an exclusive panel showcasing the innovation and diversity operating in the region.

TSBE supply chain general manager Lance McManus said the panel would discuss how existing and upcoming projects would evolve, and how suppliers, contractors or end-users could benefit.

GDT chief operating officer Trevor Bayley will discuss the technology developed by the company which recycles old tyres into "the valuable commodities of oil, carbon and steel", and what the uses of the raw materials.

"Old tyres are a massive environmental problem around the world and our company has developed world-first technology that will turn this disposal problem into valuable raw materials and we are building the first commercial plant in Toowoomba," he said.

TRC's waste manager Troy Uren will discuss the council's regional-first project that uses landfill gas and secondary off-take products for energy generation.

The TSBE Enterprise Evening will be held at the Burke and Wills Hotel on Thursday, September 13, from 5.30pm.

Book tickets at tsbe.com.au or phone 4639 4600.

