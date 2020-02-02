Tszyu’s vow to punish ‘greedy, arrogant’ Horn

Tim Tszyu has vowed to punish a "greedy, arrogant" Jeff Horn after conceding to key demands to finally agree to fight the former world champion.

The Sunday Telegraph can reveal Tszyu and Horn will officially sign contracts within 24 hours to fight on either April 18 or 22, with a press conference scheduled in Sydney next Wednesday.

At the start of negotiations, Tszyu wanted a 50-50 split in the purse and 12 rounds, but Horn has won the battle before the war by getting a 60-40 split in his favour and a shorter 10-round bout he'd asked for.

Tim Tszyu says he’s ready to take Jeff Horn down. Sydney. Picture: Brett Costello

And with Brisbane firming as the likely venue, Horn could also have home advantage, having never lost a fight in his city.

"This fight is about hunger, I see him as food on a plate that I'm ready to eat," Tszyu said.

"He's greedy, he's arrogant. That's just how he is.

"He's got will when he's put in tough positions, but I can see he's lazy. Why can't he fight a 12-rounder? Isn't he at that level where you only fight 12 rounds?

"You can't do 12 rounds? If you're at that world level, no one fights 10 rounds."

This fight is expected to generate more than $5 million - not since the first Anthony Mundine v Danny Green fight in 2006 has there been a domestic Australian fight of this significance. They will fight for Tszyu's WBO Global super-welterweight championship belt, with the winner guaranteed a top world rating in the super-welterweight division.

Jeff Horn will keep the bulk of the purse against Tim Tszyu Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

Horn (20-2-1, 13KO) will start favourite against Sydney's Tszyu (15-0, 11KO) and believes the rookie isn't ready to dethrone him as Australia's best boxer.

"I think he has bitten off more than he can chew because he hasn't had as hard fights as I had leading up to about the 18th fight when I fought Manny Pacquiao," Horn said.

"He's probably a little bit early - it's a good time to get him.

"Tim's very good at long-range punching: he's quick and he's got reach, so I've got to make sure I outbox him, get in nice and close and win the fight in there.

"I've made a little bit of a name for myself in Australian boxing beating Pacquiao and having a great career so far, so what better name to fight than a Tszyu?

"Kostya's an absolute legend, and Tim's trying to follow in his dad's footsteps and we'll see if he can.

Jeff Horn during his epic fight with Michael Zerafa. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

"This is one of the biggest fights that can be made in Australian boxing. Who would have thought Horn would be versing Tszyu?

"I remember him in the amateur days, he was very good. I'm excited to see where he can go, but I'm going to put a little speed bump in his road."

Tszyu is supremely confident of continuing his undefeated streak.

"Horn can say I haven't been tested, I haven't fought the opponents," Tszyu said. "Give me an opponent like that and I'll show you.

"I'm ready for the big time, for the big leagues. I've done my apprenticeship and now this is just the first step.

Tim Tszyu lands a punch against Jack Brubaker in December. Picture: Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

"I've done more rounds against Pacquiao in sparring than he did.

"(Terence) Crawford dominated him, I don't think there were two seconds of that fight where Jeff was winning, and that says a lot about what level he's at.

"Yes he's unconventional, unorthodox, but I'm coming with a style he's not seen before.

"That's what makes this fight so interesting. You've got a brawler in Jeff Horn who fights like a rugby player, and you've got a stylistic fighter like myself bringing something he's never seen.

"I've got to beat the best to be the best, and this is just another stepping stone for bigger and better things for myself."