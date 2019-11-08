Tuc-Cop GI out to stop high-scoring South star Cleaver

DANGER MAN: Services star Dylan Cleaver has been an imposing force again for the GDSC Premier League season.

DANGER MAN: Services star Dylan Cleaver has been an imposing force again for the GDSC Premier League season. Mitchell Keenan

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: As the weather starts to heat up, so does the GDSC Premier League, with a huge first versus third clash set to produce some top-quality cricket in Grafton tomorrow.

Defending premiers Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel will face undefeated leaders South Services in a thriller at McKittrick Park and both sides have a point to prove.

Losing in round one, Tuc-Cop got their season back on track with a convincing 106-run win over Westlawn East last weekend, with Brad Chard (9.1-3-3-23) and Brayden Pardoe (15-2-3-43) rising to the occasion at JJ Lawrence.

But Services star Dylan Cleaver has been firing on all cylinders, with 181 runs in just two innings for the season so far.

Both sides boast powerful attacking options but they will need to lift at McKittrick Park to clinch a key victory in the title race.

GAME DAY: Tuc-Cop GI Hotel take on South Services at McKittrick Park, Brothers face Westlawn East at Lower Fisher Park and Coutts Crossing host Tuc-Cop PLE at JJ Lawrence Fields all from 1pm tomorrow.