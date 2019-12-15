Menu
Nathen Blanch celebrates a wicket for Westlawn East during the GDSC Premier League cricket match between Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel and Westlawn East at the Ulmarra Showground on December 14, 2019.
Cricket

Tuc-Cop tear through Westlawn East as South stay on top

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
15th Dec 2019 4:30 PM
GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: After posting the lowest score of the season so far, it was always going to be tough for Westlawn East.

The joint venture side was bowled out for just 30 runs by a bullish Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel at Ulmarra Showground yesterday, lasting just 16 overs before the home side chased them down with 3/33 off 10.1 overs.

Just as things were starting to come together for Westlawn East, a Tuc-Cop outfit in desperate need of a win tore through their top order, with Brad Chard (3 for 10 off 6) , Brayden Pardoe (3 for 13 off 6) and Taine Riley (3 for 1 off 2) making short work of the opposition.

With the near impossible task of holding Tuc-Cop to a score below 30, Westlawn East couldn’t have asked for a better start, taking the wickets of opening batsmen Daniel Cootes (0), Tom Cootes (1) and Matt Dougherty (0) for just one run.

Nathen Blanch (2 for 12 off 5.1) and Ben Shaw (1 for 20 off 3.4) put in their best efforts to stop the flow of runs but Tuc-Cop’s Andrew Buchanan (12) and Tim Bultitude (10) stepped up to finish the job for the boys in blue and white.

Tuc-Cop's Tim Bultitude shapes one down off side during the GDSC Premier League cricket match between Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel and Westlawn East at the Ulmarra Showground on December 14, 2019.
In the other match of GDSC Premier League action, South Services maintained their lead at the top of the competition ladder with a hard fought 65-run win over Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving at JJ Lawrence Fields.

Stepping up to bat first, South got off to a promising start with Tom Kroehnert (27) and Dylan Cleaver (16) carving out a 45-run partnership to set a solid tempo.

Second to Brothers batsman Kallen Lawrence, Cleaver fell short of his desired total for the weekend but Joseph Pigg (70) and Luke Sullivan (51) picked up the slack from the middle order to take South to 6/216 off 40 overs.

Tuc-Cop gave chase but South, led by Adrian Boyd (4 for 25 off 8), bowled them out for 151 to claim victory.

Grafton Daily Examiner

