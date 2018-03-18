Tucabia bounce back to win preliminary final

Tucabia Copmanhurst GI Hotel players swarm Bob McKenzie after he ran out Jamie Firth in the GDSC Premier League preliminary final. RIGHT: Brad Lloyd with the bat.

Tucabia Copmanhurst GI Hotel players swarm Bob McKenzie after he ran out Jamie Firth in the GDSC Premier League preliminary final. RIGHT: Brad Lloyd with the bat. Matthew Elkerton

CRCA CRICKET: There are those who say cricket is a game of skill and chance.

But they are forgetting one key ingredient - heart.

The heart of Tucabia Copmnanhurst Cricket Club was on full display this weekend, as the players from their lower grades proved all the difference in the side's 2017/18 GDSC Premier League preliminary final win.

With the side in turmoil at the crease on Saturday, it was left to big Brad "Chief” Lloyd who refused to give in to a nagging Brothers attack.

And then on Sunday it was the relatively unknown pace of Kevin Weeks (4 for 14 off 10) that bowled them to a 23-run victory at Ellem Oval.

But it was a result that could have easily gone the other way with Tucabia at 4-21 with their entire top order in the sheds by lunch on Saturday.

With the wicket of Tyson Blackadder, they were at 7-79 before a long partnership between Lloyd (65) and Derek Woods (35) steered the ship back on course to the decider.

"We were in a tough position, but the partnership between the two old fellas really got us out of trouble,” captain Brad Chard said.

Tucabia Copmanhurst's Brad Lloyd at the Clarence River Cricket Association preliminary final at Ellem Oval on Saturday, March 17. Caitlan Charles

"There is not a chance in the world you would find someone with a bigger heart than

Chiefy. He is an all-or-nothing kind of bloke, and it is very rare he comes up with nothing.”

Tucabia scraped to all-out for 158 late on Saturday afternoon, a target Chard thought was defendable.

But it would soon prove much more than that, as Chris Adamson (4 for 33 off 13) took two in two balls in the fourth over of the day and had a third set of stumps ripped from the ground in his next.

A flurry from Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert (26) and Jamie Firth (25) got the run chase back on track but it was obvious Tucabia could smell blood in the water.

Kroehnert was soon gone to the bowling of Weeks, before Firth was run out by a silky bit of work from Bob McKenzie and the wickets kept tumbling at a rapid rate.

Heading to lunch at 8-79, it looked all but over for the Brothers side, but a late fightback from the in-form Jack Weatherstone (36*) and young gun Dylan Lucas (23) almost brought an unbelievable turn of fortunes.

But it was not to be as Chard stamped his authority on the match taking the final wicket.

"It turned out to just be a really good game, it was back and forth all weekend, which I guess is what you want to see in finals cricket,” Chard said.

"It was great to see the pride in the club. A few blokes from the lower grades came up and played unreal for us, and now next week we have teams in all three grand finals.

"It is going to be a special moment for our club.”