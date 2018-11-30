Tucabia-Copmanhurst claim Night Cricket win

NIGHT CRICKET: After struggling last season Clarence Valley Pest Control Tucabia-Copmanhurst are now two from two in the Cleavers Night Cricket competition, cruising to a 10-wicket victory over Happy Smiles Easts on Wednesday night.

Tucabia-Copmanhurst captain Dan Cootes said he was pleased with the win and to keep Easts to a total of 90 off their 20 overs, but felt there was room for improvement in the field.

"We could have probably kept them to 20 runs less, there were a few too many extras than normal and we weren't the sharpest in the field, so there's a couple of things we need to fix up,” Cootes said.

However, with bat in hand, it was the opening pair of Blake Ryan (45) and Matthew Dougherty (32) that did the job for their side as they chased down the total in just 10.1 overs.

"It was really good for Matt to get those runs under his belt because he didn't play last year with injury,” Cootes said. "Before they went out to bat Blake called it, he said to just take the first 10 overs without losing a wicket, and that's what the boys did. It was good those two could spend that time in the middle and get the job done.”