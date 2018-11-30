Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
WELL PLAYED: Tucabia opener Blake Ryan top scored with 45 in their win over Easts in the Night Cricket competition.
WELL PLAYED: Tucabia opener Blake Ryan top scored with 45 in their win over Easts in the Night Cricket competition. Amy Blanch
Cricket

Tucabia-Copmanhurst claim Night Cricket win

30th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NIGHT CRICKET: After struggling last season Clarence Valley Pest Control Tucabia-Copmanhurst are now two from two in the Cleavers Night Cricket competition, cruising to a 10-wicket victory over Happy Smiles Easts on Wednesday night.

Tucabia-Copmanhurst captain Dan Cootes said he was pleased with the win and to keep Easts to a total of 90 off their 20 overs, but felt there was room for improvement in the field.

"We could have probably kept them to 20 runs less, there were a few too many extras than normal and we weren't the sharpest in the field, so there's a couple of things we need to fix up,” Cootes said.

However, with bat in hand, it was the opening pair of Blake Ryan (45) and Matthew Dougherty (32) that did the job for their side as they chased down the total in just 10.1 overs.

"It was really good for Matt to get those runs under his belt because he didn't play last year with injury,” Cootes said. "Before they went out to bat Blake called it, he said to just take the first 10 overs without losing a wicket, and that's what the boys did. It was good those two could spend that time in the middle and get the job done.”

cleavers mechanical night cricket cleavers night cricket crca night cricket
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Spate of court cases prompts ALS office move to Coffs

    Spate of court cases prompts ALS office move to Coffs

    News Review of case numbers behind decision to move Aboriginal Legal Services office out of Grafton.

    • 30th Nov 2018 1:00 AM
    Crime off the rails, police blitz on northern line

    premium_icon Crime off the rails, police blitz on northern line

    News Police carry out criminal intelligence work on North Coast trains.

    Pop up for lots of fun

    premium_icon Pop up for lots of fun

    News Market Square became a mini moshpit this morning

    Lights out for Grafton

    Lights out for Grafton

    News Power cut to more than 1000 homes. Here's why.

    Local Partners