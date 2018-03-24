Tucabia favourites in tight decider tussle

LETHAL: Westlawn's Rick Bender will need to be at his best today.

CLARENCE CRICKET: Tucabia Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving will head into the Second Grade: Tier Two grand final as favourites after their major semi-final win a fortnight ago, but that doesn't mean they are not wary of a lethal strike back from Westlawn.

In the semi-final it was the wily bowling nous of Brett Pardoe that tore through the Westlawn lower order to deliver the victory, but he believes it wont be as simple this time.

"I think we are two very evenly matched teams, it could go either way,” Pardoe said.

"They can swing the bat pretty well when they want to and their bowling attack is more or less akin to ours.”

But after watching the one-man wrecking crew of Rick Bender tear through the Brothers line-up with a seven-wicket-haul in the preliminary final, Pardoe said there could be a real sting in the tail.

"I know a few of them were pretty disappointed after losing to us, and they could definitely come back twice as hard,” he said.

"But if we just focus on bowling well we should be able to keep them to a low score and jag the win.

"I guess it all depends on what the weather is doing on the day.”

Pardoe said his side would look to opener Jason O'Hara to lead from the front with the bat, with the hard hitting left hander still chasing an elusive century.

But with Rick Gough and Matt Benfield filling out the rest of the top order it is not as if the side is without strike power.

Westlawn will look to wily veteran Martin Oates to lead the way with young batsmen James Jonklaas and Josh Bender also ready to strike at Lower Fisher Park.