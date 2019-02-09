Tucabia gunning for a century to win

CLEAR HEAD: Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving captain Jaye Yardy will need to lead from the front for his side in a massive run chase at JJ Lawrence fields today.

CRICKET: It is going to take one batsman to notch a personal milestone, but Tucabia Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving captain Jaye Yardy is confident his side has the ability to chase down 275 at JJLawrence Field today.

They will need to emulate something similar to opposition South Services, who were led by a century to opener Dylan Cleaver (145), with supporting cameos from Jacob Ellis (37) and Josh Amos (31).

"She is not an easy chase but we have definitely got the men to do it,” Yardy said. "I think we need someone to score 100 for us to win and we have five or six blokes who can do that.”

Yardy is the most likely in the side after he scored his own maiden century against GDSC Easts earlier this season.

But the captain said he would look to experienced players Brad Lloyd and Matt Pigg to get the job done.

"We will really benefit going back to the 80-over format. It is going to be a lot better when we can take our time,” he said.

"Piggy has the maturity with the bat to stay out in the middle as an anchor, while getting Brad back in the side could not have come at a better time.

"He loves these big-game situations and I reckon he will have a couple of plans for the bowlers up his sleeve.”

Yardy will return to the crease not out on five after he and opening partner Matt Summers survived a late afternoon barrage on the first day.

The pair will aim to remain at the crease until the lunchbreak, when they can then up the ante in search of the win.

"We just need to have wickets in hand late in the afternoon,” Yardy said. "Our job at the top is just to set it up for the rest of the team, take the shine off the ball, and tire their blokes out chasing the little red bastard around the field.”

In other GDSC Premier League action, Westlawn Jaca Hotel will be searching for an outright victory when Easts resume at the crease at 0-24. Easts need another 38 runs to ensure Westlawn have to bat again for the outright victory.

Coutts Crossing Grafton Hotel will go on to Lower Fisher Park in an effort to save face after comprehensively losing their first innings to Brothers Clocktower Hotel last week.