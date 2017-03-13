Tucabia stay alive on back of experienced pace duo

ON FIRE: Tucabia-Copmanhurst captain Brad Chard after taking seven-wickets in the minor semi-final to defeat Coutts Crossing.

CRCA CRICKET: Tucabia Copmanhurst captain Brad Chard has spearheaded his side to a spirited semi-final victory over Coutts Crossing after the seamer took 7-39.

Coutts were rolled yesterday for 111, including seven ducks, falling 106 runs short of Tucabia's 217 total.

Coutts had been a bogey side for Chard's outfit this season, holding the wood over Tucabia on both meetings, including an embarrassing 100-run victory in the final round.

But the seamer, alongside fiery partner-in-crime Chris Adamson (3 for 52 off 15.4), ensured any memory of that clash was long forgotten.

Tucabia got off to the start they were after with all top six batsmen reaching double figures but it was only Andrew Buchanan (48) who managed to go on with it.

Bucky, as he is known in the club, batted well alongside Brayden Pardoe before putting together a top-notch 47-run partnership with Matt Dougherty (22).

When Buchanan fell, with the side at 7-144, a murmur of excitement rolled across the Coutts fielders. But it was soon extinguished as Chard confidently dispatched the cherry to all parts.

The captain notched seven boundaries in a knock of 52 as he pushed Tucabia past the 200-run mark to what would be a defendable score.

"I thought 200 was about par, they got that against us last week and they made it enough so we were hoping the same," Chard said.

"They bowled well early on and kept it tight, losing those wickets made it tough at the start of the innings.

"A few of the boys down the bottom dug the heels in and batted well and Bucky really piloted the innings up the order."

The score proved even tougher for Coutts when they lost captain Tim Tilse and Brenden Cotten in the first over. Bill North was soon to follow as Coutts were struggling at 3-1.

Luke Cox (48) and Ryan Cotten (25) mounted a fightback for Coutts with a quick-fire 81-run fourth-wicket stand before the middle order crumbled under the pressure losing 7-29.

"It wasn't really looking too good this morning when they got going but once the wickets started falling you couldn't stop them," Chard said.

"It was keeping a bit low, and the odd ball moved off the deck but nothing much. It was just bowling good lines and keeping the pressure on to work for the wicket."

It was the third time in as many years that Tucabia have knocked Coutts out in semi-finals.