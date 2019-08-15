Tucabia Public's rising star Pope has a bright future

SHINING STAR: Tucabia Public student Satriya Pope with his swag of trophies from winning carnival championships at multiple events.

SCHOOL SPORTS: It's not every day that a primary school student will hold the championship trophy for two separate carnivals but Tucabia Public School's Satriya Pope has done just that after having an impressive year with the rural school.

Students receive points for doing well in certain events at small schools and PSSA carnivals and the student with the most points is awarded the trophy for their respective group.

At just 12 years old, Pope holds the senior boys' small schools and PSSA trophies for both swimming and athletics and he has always loved his sport.

"I like the way you can be active, it keeps you fit and it feels good,” Pope said.

"I've made it all the way down to Sydney for NSW state athletics. Long jump is my favourite event.”

School sport is one of Pope's stronger suits but the humble, multi-talented youngster also enjoys taking to the waves with his father.

"On the weekends I like to go surfing. My dad was self-taught and he loves it so he got me into it,” he said.

"He's pretty proud of me and he loves supporting me with my sport, every time I go to a carnival he helps me out.

"I don't really want to go professional, I just want to keep it as a fun sport on the weekends.”

Pope's teacher Heath Simpson said the star has been a leader in the classroom as well.

"He's a leader across all mediums, he takes part in gifted and talented programs for science and literacy and he's a great kid,” Simpson said.