Tucabia quicks turn up the heat in grand final

STEAMING IN: GI Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst captain Brad Chard bowled with genuine pace during the GDSC Premier League grand final against Brothers Clocktower Hotel at Ellem Oval on Sunday. Bill North

CRCA CRICKET: GI Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst's fast bowling quartet turned up the heat to demolish Brothers Clocktower Hotel's top order and set up a comfortable win in the GDSC Premier League grand final at Ellem Oval yesterday.

Chasing just 87 for victory, the eight-wicket win was the club's first in the top grade since 2012-13 and put to bed a run of five grand final losses from the past six seasons.

After play was completely washed out on Saturday, bright sunshine greeted the players yesterday morning with the match reduced to 60 overs per side.

Brothers won the toss, elected to bat and got off to a steady start with Beau Sevil (36) and Kal Lawrence (10) putting on 41 for the first wicket.

But then the quicks rose to the occasion.

ON FIRE: GI Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst teammates congratulate Rohan Hackett after the left arm quick dismissed Clocktower Hotel Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert for a golden duck in the 2018/19 GDSC Premier League grand final at Ellem Oval on Sunday, 31st March, 2019. Bill North

As Brad Chard (2 for 35 off 12) and Rohan Hackett (2 for 29 off 9) steamed in to deliver serious heat, the Brothers middle order crumbled, collapsing to 4 for 54 when Hackett bowled Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert for a first ball duck.

Jarrod Lynch (14) looked to counter-attack with some fearless strokeplay.

But soon Brayden Pardoe (5 for 11 off 9.3 overs) sent his middle stump flying before ripping through the lower order to have Brothers all out for the paltry total of 87.

DESICIVE BLOW: Tucabia-Copmanhurst's Brayden Pardoe rattled the stumps to claim the big wicket of Clocktower Hotel Brothers batsman Jarrod Lynch during Clarence River Cricket Association's 2018/19 GDSC Premier League grand final at Ellem Oval in Grafton on Sunday. INSET: Tucabia-Copmanhurst Teammates congratulate Rohan Hackett after the left arm quick dismissed Clocktower Hotel Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert for a golden duck. Bill North

Despite an inconsistent season at the top order, openers Dan Cootes (46) and Blake Ryan (20) had no troubles negotiating the new ball for a 58-run opening stand, with contender for player of the season Hackett finishing the job hitting 22 off 13 balls to reach the target in 26.2 overs.

"We talked about bowling the right lines in the corridor, which is the same thing they did to us all year, and it worked," Tucabia-Copmanhurst captain Brad Chard said.

Dan Cootes struck the ball cleanly and was relieved to make a valuable contribution for his side when it mattered most.

"The last few games I haven't contributed much," Cootes said.

"We've been winning games without that solid start at the top, so it was good for me and Blake to get that opening partnership.

"But the credit has got to go to the bowlers to restrict them to 87. There was nothing wrong with the wicket. It was a good wicket to bat on. Everyone bowled well and there were five or six catches in the cordon."

Cootes was beneficiary of one of those catches, snaring the dangerous Mitch Kroehnert (8) with a sharp chance in the gully.

"I knew I was seeing them when I caught that, so the confidence went up after taking that one. It was a confidence booster for sure."

Cootes was dismissed with just two runs required for victory, which set the scene for retiring fast bowler Chris Adamson, who earlier took 1 for 9 off 7 overs, to walk to the crease for one last time, to a guard of honour from the Brothers players.

The win for Tucabia-Copmanhurst turned the tables on Brothers who had gone through the season undefeated.

SCOREBOARD

CLARENCE RIVER CRICKET ASSOCIATION

Grand Finals

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE

BROTHERS CLOCKTOWER HOTEL v GI HOTEL TUCABIA-COPMANHURST

At Ellem Oval

Umpires: David Honeybrook, Tony Blanch

Toss: Brothers

Brothers 1st Innings

K Lawrence c Dougherty b Chard 10 (53)

BL Sevil b Chard 36 (44)

M Kroehnert c DJ Cootes b Hackett 8 (14)

J Kroehnert b Hackett 0 (1)

J Firth c Pigg b Adamson 6 (37)

J Lynch b Pardoe 14 (3)1

JS Weatherstone c Pigg b Pardoe 0 (1)

BL Jurd c Chard b Pardoe 9 (19)

DJ Lucas c Ryan b Pardoe 0 (8)

AJ Kinnane c Ryan b Pardoe 1 (10)

BJ Weatherstone not out 0 (7)

Extras (b 3, lb 0, w 0, nb 0) 3

Overs: 37.3

Total: 87

FoW: 1-41(BL Sevil) 2-50(M Kroehnert) 3-54(K Lawrence) 4-54(J Kroehnert) 5-74(J Lynch) 6-74(JS Weatherstone) 7-74(J Firth) 8-79(DJ Lucas) 9-84(BL Jurd) 10-87(AJ Kinnane)

Bowling: B Chard 12-5-35-2, BR Pardoe 9.3-4-11-5, R Hackett 9-1-29-2, CA Adamson 7-4-9-1.

Tuc-Cop 1st Innings

DJ Cootes c Lawrence b BJ Weatherstone 46 (74)

B Ryan c JS Weatherstone b Kinnane 20 (68)

R Hackett not out 22 (13)

CA Adamson not out 0 (3)

Extras (b 2, lb 1, w 0, nb 1) 4

Overs: 26.2

TWO wickets for 92

FoW: 1-58(B Ryan) 2-86(DJ Cootes)

Bowling: JS Weatherstone 5-0-13-0, BJ Weatherstone 7.1-2-15-1, M Kroehnert 6.1-3-13-0, DJ Lucas 4-1-14-0, AJ Kinnane 4.1-0-34-1.

GI Hotel Tucabia-Copmahurst won 1st innings by eight wickets