TUCABIA TIMES: Talking rubbish on Clean Up Australia Day

DO THE RIGHT THING: Tucabia Public School pupils participated in Clean Up Australia Day on Friday, March 2.

EACH year Clarence Valley schools are challenged to produce their own School Newspaper page as part of our Newspapers in Education program. DEX editor Bill North will cast his eye over every entry to award high school and primary school winners for Best Story, Best Photograph and Best Newspaper of 2018.

Talking rubbish

By Marcia, Ellie, Lachlan, Satriya

TUCABIA Public School participated in their annual commitment to Clean Up Australia Day on Friday, March 2.

We collected a disappointingly large amount of rubbish within just 100m of our school.

Surely everyone knows the negative impact of litter so why does it continue to be an issue?

We picked up lots of rubbish near the river, destined for our waterways.

Most people have seen images of turtles suffocating on plastic bags or birds dying because they are trapped by discarded fishing line but people still are throwing rubbish on the ground.

And what about the plastic in the ocean? The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is a region in the North Pacific Ocean where currents gather plastic and other rubbish that gets into the ocean. It covers an area almost the size of NSW and is growing. It is embarrassing that we are adding to this disaster every day.

The rubbish we picked up included rotting food and containers with stale water that were dirty and smelt disgusting. These things would obviously breed disease and attract vermin.

There was also broken glass and rusty metal just waiting to injure people or animals.

Do people want everyone to get sick or hurt because they can't be bothered putting their rubbish in the bin?

We picked up the rubbish for free but it does cost a lot to pick up other people's litter. In 2013, the Environmental Protection Authority said it cost about $350 million a year to deal with litter in Australia. That is almost $1 million a day. That money should be used for schools, hospitals or looking after our old people.

It is embarrassing that people are not getting vital government assistance because of lazy litterers.

Rubbish is bad for the environment, it costs our country a lot of money and it's dangerous. Why are people still littering?

TECHNOLOGY: Tucabia Public School students work with robots every Thursday and Friday.

Students learn about robots and coding

By Marcia, Percy, Sarin, Ellie and Lucy

EVERY Thursday and Friday Tucabia Public School students work with robots. They get into groups and build robots from scratch from lots of little pieces.

To make the robots move they use algorithms, which are sets of steps or instructions to achieve a goal. In the algorithms they have to drag and move action blocks and attach them to play blocks on the iPads to make the robots move.

The programming codes start off easy but gets very hard with lots of bugs and problems to solve. Students solve the problems by not giving up, trying different strategies and working together.

The robots move forwards, backwards, sideways, light up, make noises and sense obstacles. If students get something wrong the robot shakes sideways. If they get it right it lights up and plays a little tune.

The classes like playing with the robots because they are working with friends and they can see the cool things the robots can do.

Students also do coding on the computers. It's like programming with the robots but it is virtual. There are many levels and it gets harder and harder. Some of the levels are programming angry birds games and on some levels you even get to program and create your own game.

Tucabia kids are getting very good at coding and they all love it too.

SURF'S UP: Tucabia Public School enjoyed a day of surf school at Minnie Water Beach.

Hitting the surf

By Kirana, Summah, Dylan and Eloise

TUCABIA Public school went to Minnie Water last Thursday to go to surf school.

Students received a safety talk from the surf instructor who said you should surf with a mate and make sure not to go out too deep. Students were taught how to spot a rip and how to avoid getting in one.

After slapping on sunscreen and putting on wetsuits the students hit the surf. The 3 to 6 class went down to the beach and started surfing and K to 2 class did the boogie boarding.

Before they got in the water they had a practice on the beach and learnt where to put their bodies on the board and how to surf. When they finished talking they all strapped on leg ropes and went out to surf. All students made great improvements by riding waves to the shore and doing special tricks.

The students had a great time at the beach, building sand castles and swimming in the ocean.

Eli from Year 1 said it was great that he was one of the first people to stand up on the board. Adrian from Year 2 stated that he liked learning how to catch the waves.

Who knew a day at school could be so much fun?