Tucabia's fearsome foursome on the attack

GREY FLASH: Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel firebrand Chris Adamson will return to the wicket today to complete the side's GDSC Premier League 'fearsome foursome'. Adam Hourigan

CRICKET: After narrowly missing out on the points in their opening clash against last year's grand finalists Brothers, a recharged Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel will aim to bounce back against top-of-the-table GDSC Easts today.

And with their "fearsome foursome” pace attack - which includes Brad Chard, Brayden Pardoe, Rohan Hackett and Chris Adamson - wicket keeper Derek Woods is confident they can do it.

Woods has named himself as the main reason the side missed out on the win last week after he dropped two sharp chances that would have proven the difference.

"I know I need to be better and especially with the pace attack we are going to be having today, I need to be on song,” Woods said.

"Chopper (Hackett) definitely looked a lot better as the day went on last week and had the Brothers batsmen playing and missing at a lot of balls.

"Chardy is also one of the most unluckiest bowlers in the Clarence. He is just that good the batsmen can't get enough wood on it to get themselves out to his bowling.”

But according to the team leader it's not the ball that Tucabia needs to focus on but more their effort with the willow.

After working their way into the first innings at 0-26, Tucabia went on to lose 6-28 in a major innings collapse before finishing all-out for 93.

But the signs improved in the second innings, with young opener Blake Ryan opening up the arms to score a blazing half-century.

"We definitely needed to blow out some cobwebs during that game and maybe we didn't do that well enough with the bat,” Woods said.

"But there were still a lot of positives to come out of that game and Blake's effort in the second innings was definitely one of them.

"He played without pressure and you could see it in the shots he played. His cover drive would have left Damien Martyn for dead, that's for sure.”

In other Premier League action, Coutts Crossing will meet Westlawn at Lower Fisher Park, while South Services will play against Brothers at Ellem Oval.