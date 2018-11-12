Tullara back on Clarence stage

Tullara Connor is back for a hometown gig with a few of her friends.

Tullara Connor is back for a hometown gig with a few of her friends.

THE Clarence's daughter of folk-roots music Tullara Connors is back home to lead the charge of talented young musicians in a special night of live music.

A patron for R U OK Day, Tullara wears her musical heart on her sleeve - her earthy, raw performances gathering clout in an industry that's tough to crack. Her compositions and the personal stories she draws on, inspiring the next generation of Clarence kids to work towards what they love and aspire to be.

To celebrate the strength of youth talent here in the Clarence and support the pending release of her debut album, Tullara will be teaming up with some good mates for a special one-off concert at Headspace in Grafton on November 15.

Girl with a Song: a night with Tullara & Friends will feature some of the area's best young performers including Georgia Cummins, Grace McDonald, Anna & Jed and Annelise Rachel.

Here's a run-down on the talented line-up:

18-year-old Grafton singer/songwriter Georgia Cummins is quietly carving out a musical career here in the Clarence while she continues her education. She will soon be performing at the 2018 Schools Spectacular at Sydney Olympic Park.

Georgia Cummins. Kerri

Young up and coming singer/song writer from Grafton, Grace McDonald is fast known for her "angelic” voice and impacting original songs. Taking to the stage with her own composition as well as her own touch on our favourite songs, Grace's style is one enjoyed by all.

Grace McDonald.

Indie/folk couple Anna and Jed live a life of surf and travel and bring a relaxed, yet adventurous, vibe to the stage - much like their lifestyle. They share their experiences and worldly journeys through their music, upbeat, mellow tunes that will move and mesmerise you.

Anna and Jed.

Clarence Valley born and raised Annelise Rachel is a singer/songwriter/guitarist with a blues, folk style. The talented 15-year-old continues to perform as a local busker and wants nothing more than to share her love of music with people from all around the world.

is a singer/songwriter/guitarist with a blues, folk style. The talented 15-year-old continues to perform as a local busker and wants nothing more than to share her love of music with people from all around the world. Ramornie raised Tullara Connors has been making her mark across the Australian music industry since her debut release Better Hold On in 2016. Winning Best EP at the 2017 Australian Roots Music Awards, it went on to reach more than one million streams on Spotify.

Tullara Connors.

Since then she has racked up a swag of performances at some of Australia's largest and most respected music festivals. In 2017 alone, Tullara played 140 shows across the country including support slots for international artists Wallis Bird and The East Pointers, as well as Aussie folk legends The Waifs, Jeff Lang, Mia Dyson and fellow Clarence legend Troy Cassar-Daley.

With her percussive finger tapping, guitar playing wizardry, not to mention the alluring power of her voice, Tullara has an undeniable, uniquely endearing stage presence of full of raw, powerful honesty, and swagger.

Along with her all-female, dynamic trio, this northern NSW home-grown artist is taking the genre of folk/roots to a whole new level.

Tullara is in the process of recording her debut album with renowned, international producer and sound engineer Anna Laverty (Florence & The Machine, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Courtney Barnett, Paul Dempsey).

You can help local artist Tullara record and release her first international album by supporting her album fundraising event, Girl with a Song, while being inspired by this awesome young performers and her talented friends.

Don't miss Girl with a Song: a night with Tullara & Friends at Grafton Headspace, 59 Duke Street. Concert starts at 6pm. Tickets $25 ($10 U/17) available online at Stickytickets, social media links/Facebook or from Headspace Grafton.