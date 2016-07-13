Tullara realises dream on stage with The Waifs

The Waifs performed at the Saraton Theatre in Grafton on Tuesday, 28th November, 2017 as part of their 25th Anniversary celebration tour. Homegrown talent Tullara Connors was support act for The Waifs and was invited up on stage as a guest performer for the last song of the band's main set.Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner Bill North

THE opportunity to support The Waifs was a dream come true for homegrown rising star and childhood fan Tullara Connors.

The 23-year-old played the opening set to warm up the packed house at the Saraton Theatre for the band's first visit to Grafton as part of their 25th Anniversary Tour.

"It was a big milestone for me because 10 years ago I discovered The Waifs," Tullara said. "Mum saw them down in Moruya and bought me my first CD, then took me to my first live concert at Bangalow and I was hooked.

"Lighthouse was the first song I ever played live. I played it at an eisteddfod and mum asked one of the singing teachers what she thought of my voice. She said it was good, needed work, but god she can play that guitar.

"That was the first indicator of what I was really starting to get a passion for, and ever since then mum's been collecting little lighthouse ornaments on a shelf at home."

The Waifs invited Tullara on stage as a guest performer for the last song of their main set, before she handpicked songs for the band's encore by requesting her favourites from backstage.

"When they got me up to sing with them that was amazing," Tullara said. "Still on a high from that one. It was one of the best nights ever.

"When they were clapping for the encore, one of the band members said Willow Tree. Gillian and When I Die were ones I wanted to hear the most so I just threw it out there.

"I used to play that song a lot at gigs too. It was really nice Josh (Cunningham) dedicated it to my mum as well. She loved it. It would've been as special for her as it was for me."

2017 has been a breakthrough year for Tullara with her debut release Better Hold On winning Best EP at the Australian Roots Music Awards.

Grafton was her third show in a hectic national tour, which opened in Sydney last Friday, saw her in Mebourne supporting Wallis Bird last night and back in Grafton tonight to play at the Pelican Playhouse, supported by Cecilia Brandolini, before playing at Lismore on Saturday.

"My car's down in Melbourne, so I've got to fly back on Sunday, then drive home next week. So it's been up and back, up and back.

The Pelican gig heads up a huge night of entertainment in Grafton, with Tullara's intricate playing style the perfect tonic to warm up the juices before her good friends from The Ninth Chapter rock out Roches Hotel across the river from 9.30pm for their 10th Anniversary Show.

The Ninth Chapter will rock out at th Sheoak Shack on Saturday. Photo: Contributed Contributed

"Cecilia is coming up from Sydney. She was on The Voice. I'll be playing with my new drummer. I'm really excited for it.

"We should be done by 9.30 so as we're finishing The Ninth Chapter boys will be starting at Roches. So it's going to be a good night," she said.

Doors open at Pelican Playhouse from 6.30pm. Tickets are available at stickytickets.com.au or The Naked Bean in Skinner St.