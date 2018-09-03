Tullara wants to know: R U OK?

MENTAL HEALTH MENTOR: Musician Tullara Connors is helping to get the conversation started about mental health.

AFTER watching her community endure multiple tragedies in the last few years, Clarence Valley musician Tullara Connors hopes her involvement with the R U OK? Conversation Convoy will help ignite conversation about mental health.

This will be the second year the Conversation Convoy tours 25 communities around Australia to equip those they meet with the skills and confidence to start a conversation with someone they're worried about and promote local services that individuals can visit.

"I wanted to get involved because of all the youth suicides happening in the Clarence Valley and I wanted to do something about it, to help my community," she said.

Ms Connors said she met R U OK? organisers nearly two years ago at a music festival and jumped on board their Conversation Convoy in 2017 as a performer.

"When I realised their tour completely missed the Clarence Valley did I started hassling them to visit so it was great to get that message they were coming this time," she said.

"Watching my community go through such tragedy over these past few years, I think this will be a good opportunity for individuals to start that conversation," she said.

Ms Connors said she has gone through her own struggles as a teenager but found music was her safety net.

"For me, song writing is my release. I've written a lot of songs around my own self-struggle or about feeling pretty small," she said.

Activities on the day include a chance to meet Ms Connors who is the R U OK? Ambassador, a free BBQ, interactive ways to learn the four Steps to an R U OK? conversation, children's activities, and more! There are also opportunities for local organisations to showcase their services.

This is a free event.

When: Today

Time: 10 - 11:30AM

Where: Market Square, Grafton

For more information about the Conversation Convoy, CLICK HERE