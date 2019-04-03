Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shawn Woods, 18, Braydan Carter-Mathews, 19, Ryan Beckman, 19, and Tom Breen, 19, have all lost their lives following the crash.
Shawn Woods, 18, Braydan Carter-Mathews, 19, Ryan Beckman, 19, and Tom Breen, 19, have all lost their lives following the crash.
News

Fourth teen dies after horror crash

by Gerard Cockburn
3rd Apr 2019 8:33 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE fourth victim in a devastating car crash near Tully has died overnight.

Tom Breen, 19, passed away in the Townsville Hospital from critical injuries he sustained from a car accident on March 30.

Mr Breen's friends, Braydan Carter-Mathews, 19, Ryan Beckman, 19, and Shawn Woods, 18, all lost their lives in the smash.

 

Police are appealing for information following a single vehicle crash near Tully that has claimed the lives of four teens.
Police are appealing for information following a single vehicle crash near Tully that has claimed the lives of four teens.

 

The "best mates" had been out together on Friday night before a Saturday drive went horribly wrong.

The incident occurred shortly after 1pm, 30 kilometres west of Tully near Bridge 15, Tully Gorge Road.

A passing fisherman noticed their car semi-submerged upside down in the Tully River on Tully Gorge Rd shortly after 1pm.

Sgt Scott Ezard of Cairns Forensic Crash Unit said police are appealing for information relating to the crash as investigations continue.

"The vehicle left the roadway at speed and has come to rest in the Tully river," he said.

"At this stage we believe it may have been there for up to 12 hours before being discovered by a fisherman in the area.

"As to what they (the four men) were doing in the area, at this stage remains unknown."

Sgt Ezard said police are appealing for information and would like to speak to anyone that may have seen a grey Holden Astra in or around the Tully area on Friday night or in the early hours of Saturday morning.

 

More to come

More Stories

accident death editors picks teens tribute tully crash

Top Stories

    Heartfelt gesture from Aussie outback to Grafton

    premium_icon Heartfelt gesture from Aussie outback to Grafton

    News Shocked by the terrorist act, Nullagine indigenous students send hand-written letters expressing support in 'touching gesture'

    Final chapter for historic bridge

    premium_icon Final chapter for historic bridge

    News Local photographer captures final days for historic bridge

    REVEALED: Which suburb earns the most in the Valley?

    premium_icon REVEALED: Which suburb earns the most in the Valley?

    Money ATO report reveals incomes for the valley

    Man arrested in Byron Bay over body found in freezer

    premium_icon Man arrested in Byron Bay over body found in freezer

    Crime Police are expected to seek his extradition