Tully Heads resident Noel King made the discovery of a 1m crocodile in his neighbour's pool. Picture: Noel King
News

Croc found swimming in backyard pool

by Andrea Falvo
6th Nov 2018 11:48 AM | Updated: 11:53 AM

JUST when you thought your backyard swimming pool was safe from crocodiles, think again.

Tully Heads resident Noel King made the startling discovery of a crocodile about 1m in length in his neighbour's pool this morning when he went to clean it out.

The home on the beachfront belongs to Townsville councillor Margie Ryder and her husband Geoff, who often visit the property for holidays.

 

"I had come over to clean the leave out of the filter box in the pool, I lifted the lid off and there's the gator in the little box," Mr King said.

"I've seen heaps of crocodiles here because it's right on the beachfront, but I've never seen any in the pool.

"A couple of months ago one house had a crocodile in the front yard."

Mr King said the Department of Environment and Science had arrived at the property to remove the crocodile.

"You can't go for a swim in the water because there's gators, now you can't even go for a swim in your own pool cause of the gators," he said.

Mr Ryder said the pool was fully fenced, which made the discovery all that more concerning.

"Being only 1m long and skinny, the pool panel fence is about 100mm wide so it probably snuck through," he said.

"I wouldn't like to be going for a midnight swim and then bump into him.

"You see crocs up along the beaches there a bit though."

