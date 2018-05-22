Tullymorgan Rd surface to be scrutinised in study

ONE Clarence Valley road is about to be under the microscope with a study to improve the condition of unsealed roads on the way.

Two sections of Tullymorgan Rd near Lawrence have been chosen for a study on possible ways to improve the condition of unsealed roads in the Clarence Valley Council area.

Earlier this year council allocated $100,000 for research and development into methods that might result in unsealed roads staying in good condition for longer after maintenance, and last week chose two locations on Tullymorgan Road for trials.

In his report to council, civil services manager, Tim Jenkins, said two sections of road - one undulating and one generally flat - had been chosen. The first two kilometre section joins Pringles Way and the other is on the northern side of Broadwater Creek.

Mr Jenkins said there would be five trial sections in each of the 2km segments and each would be broken into 400 metre lengths, with one of the proposed treatments trialled per section.

One section will be used for control and will use the existing materials and grading schedule - typically twice annually. The second section will use what is considered to be "desirable resheeting gravel" and will also receive the typical twice annual grading.

The third will use a polymer-modified gravel, the fourth a cement-modified gravel and the final will use a bitumen-modified gravel. The trial will be held over 12-24 months.

Mr Jenkins said the proposed timeframe was chosen as it was anticipated the various treatments would react differently, require different intervention periods and might need different treatments at intervention.

"Only analysis over an extended period of time will allow a true analysis of the impacts of each treatment," he said.

Mr Jenkins said the trial was expected to start in July.

