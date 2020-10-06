TUNE IN: Tips to address your mental health this October

Volunteers re-enacted some of Our Healthy Clarence's key messages of Mental Health Month.

MENTAL health advocacy group Our Healthy Clarence is offering free workshops and activities both online and across the Clarence Valley during October for Mental Health Month.

Mental health issues will affect one in five Australians every year. Anxiety disorders are often the most common mental health challenge, followed by depression.

Mental Health Month activities promote community connection, provide tools for improving mental health, offer free training to support others, and provide opportunities to be part of the change.

“It is important to look after your mental health and wellbeing during these tough times,” Our Healthy Clarence project coordinator Giane Smajstr said.

This year the theme is ‘Tune In’. People across NSW and Australia come together during the month to hold events and promote good mental health and wellbeing in their local communities.

“These events are a useful reminder for all of us to think about the mental health of ourselves and those around us,” Mrs Smajstr said. “They’re also a good excuse to get out there and have some fun.”

Our Healthy Clarence runs several events throughout October as part of Mental Health Month.

For more information about local mental health month workshops and activities, visit the Our Healthy Clarence Facebook page or website.

Activities led by Our Healthy Clarence are funded by Healthy North Coast through the North Coast Professional Health Professionals Network (PHN) program. Mental Health Month is co-ordinated every October by WayAhead.

If you, or someone you know someone requires support, help is available: