Tunes, space to boogy and good food at Eat to the Beat

THE hum of the blissful tunes, the welcoming chatter of a delighted crowd and 'tss' of food being prepared by the street food vendors.

That was Eat to the Beat festival held on Sunday in Yamba.

The festival featured a chock-a-block line up of live music acts, a full 'alleyway' of street food and a pop-up bar.

Co-owner of The Design Collective behind the event Kat Creasey said they were surprised how well the music festival was received.

They wanted the music to be the main focus of the event, with the food to be a nice added bonus.

This won't be the last you've heard of the Eat to the Beat festival, with Creasey saying they are very keen to bring it back again.

"Next time probably get permission to use one of the bowling greens and get more kids activities," she said.

Maclean parents Stephanie Sadler went with her family to the festival after hearing about it and decided to check it out.

"Bands really good, food and the mix with the kids able to have fun on the jumping castle."

Another Maclean parent Renee O'Flaherty went with her family to the festival as well after hearing about the jumping castle.