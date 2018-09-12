Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
APPROVAL RECOMMENDED: Development proposed for Turf St, Grafton.
APPROVAL RECOMMENDED: Development proposed for Turf St, Grafton. Clarence Valley Council
Council News

Turf St houses get green light

by Caitlan Charles
12th Sep 2018 5:33 PM

DESPITE protests from neighbours, Clarence Valley councillors have recommended approval of the development of an additional five dwellings behind 47 Turf St.

Work to the property will include renovations to the heritage-listed house at the front of the block.

The council plans to widen Maud Lane, the new dwellings' frontage, from 3.96m to 5m.

The development has been assessed 10 times, with council staff agreeing that the DCP variation requirements had now been met.

At the Environment, Planning and Community meeting, however, councillors heard numerous deputations from community members who felt the development fronting such a small road was a safety concern.

Jim Clark, who lives at 43 Turf St, said Maud Lane was used by children and community members to access Turf St, and the increase in traffic could lead to an accident.

"We estimate, and council estimates, that access will be affected 60 times a day when people leave or enter these new properties,” Mr Clark said.

"The applicants suggested that there would be automatic doors on the garages, but we don't believe it will solve the problem.

"Widening the lane way doesn't help as much... it's still less than most laneways in Grafton. We think maybe it's the narrowest road in Grafton.

"It's often used as a pedestrian shortcut and there will be nowhere for pedestrians to go if a car comes along.”

Mr Clark gave his deputation with Tim Howard, from 45 Turf St.

The development will go before the full council meeting next week.

clarence development clarence valley council development application
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Man crushed on highway work site

    premium_icon Man crushed on highway work site

    News Work halted on Pacific Highway build following 'freak accident'

    • 12th Sep 2018 5:29 PM
    BREAKING: Person trapped in Gwydir Highway rollover

    BREAKING: Person trapped in Gwydir Highway rollover

    Breaking Car has rolled in crash this afternoon

    16 Clarence Valley weddings with a difference

    premium_icon 16 Clarence Valley weddings with a difference

    News A compilation of magical marriage moments

    Troy Cassar Daley's greatest milestone yet

    premium_icon Troy Cassar Daley's greatest milestone yet

    Entertainment Big announcement by Clarence's own country legend

    • 12th Sep 2018 4:30 PM

    Local Partners