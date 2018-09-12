Turf St houses get green light

DESPITE protests from neighbours, Clarence Valley councillors have recommended approval of the development of an additional five dwellings behind 47 Turf St.

Work to the property will include renovations to the heritage-listed house at the front of the block.

The council plans to widen Maud Lane, the new dwellings' frontage, from 3.96m to 5m.

The development has been assessed 10 times, with council staff agreeing that the DCP variation requirements had now been met.

At the Environment, Planning and Community meeting, however, councillors heard numerous deputations from community members who felt the development fronting such a small road was a safety concern.

Jim Clark, who lives at 43 Turf St, said Maud Lane was used by children and community members to access Turf St, and the increase in traffic could lead to an accident.

"We estimate, and council estimates, that access will be affected 60 times a day when people leave or enter these new properties,” Mr Clark said.

"The applicants suggested that there would be automatic doors on the garages, but we don't believe it will solve the problem.

"Widening the lane way doesn't help as much... it's still less than most laneways in Grafton. We think maybe it's the narrowest road in Grafton.

"It's often used as a pedestrian shortcut and there will be nowhere for pedestrians to go if a car comes along.”

Mr Clark gave his deputation with Tim Howard, from 45 Turf St.

The development will go before the full council meeting next week.