Turkeys on chopping block for Magpies

BOXING ON: Lower Clarence will look to prop Ryan Binge to lead from the front against Kyogle today.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The road to New Park, Kyogle and the path to the semi-finals will converge today for the Lower Clarence first grade rugby league team.

Captain coach Dan Randall said Kyogle was one of two away games the Magpies had to win before they take advantage of a favourable end of season draw.

"We have four home games coming into the semis,” Randall said. "We have to win at least two away games and then capitalise on that friendly draw to make it.”

Randall said the Turkeys always provided a good game for the Magpies, but thinks his team is too strong across the field.

"With Jirra and Boxhead (Ryan Binge) in the middle we have the big men to cause them plenty of trouble,” Randall said.

"Then we have the speed out wide to take take advantage of it. But it will start with us taking control up the middle.”

He said his team will be at full strength today and "breaking its neck” for a game after two weeks of washed out games.

"Yeah, we're going to be fresh, but that's going to be good for us,” he said.

Randall said the team has been doing extra work at training to maintain fitness.

"We did a couple of stairs after training last night,” he said. "We've been getting good numbers on the training paddock and the boys have been pretty keen.”

Randall was not too worried what the Turkeys had to throw at them.

"They sort of come at you from all over the field,” he said. "Really we have to worry about playing our game and not getting into what they're doing. We have to stick with our game plan and we should be successful.”

GAME DAY: Kyogle Turkeys v Lower Clarence Magpies at New Park, today. Reserve grade kicks off at 2.30pm.

MAGPIES TEAM

1. Rob Howard, 2. Damian Roberts, 3. Dan Randall, 4. Nick Plummer, 5. Eathan Kapeen, 6. Andrew Kapeen, 7. Jesse Breckenridge, 8. Ryan Binge, 9. James King, 10. Jirra Breckenridge, 11. Alex McMillan, 12. Kyle Roberts, 13. Chris Jones, 14. Rian Rogers, 15. Pat Hughes, 16. Matty Lee