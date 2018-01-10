Menu
'Turkish Delight' lifts the roof off Bowlo

THRILLS: The crowd was getting into the action during the IWA Summer Meltdown Tour at Yamba.
THRILLS: The crowd was getting into the action during the IWA Summer Meltdown Tour at Yamba. Contributed
Matthew Elkerton
by

PRO WRESTLING: While it was a night of high octane action at the Bowlo Sports and Leisure Centre at Yamba, it was not until the final moment of the International Wrestling Australia Summer Meltdown show that the madness truly ensued.

As crowd favourite The Turkish Delight delivered a devastating superkick to eliminate "Masked Kamikaze” Randal and win an impromptu battle royal, the roof lifted off the bowling club's auditorium.

Fans jumped the tables at ringside and flooded the ring as they celebrated with their in-ring hero.

"It was truly unbelievable, I have been wrestling for two years ... and I have never had fans swarm the ring like that,” Turkish Delight said after the bout.

"They had a couple to drink, they were having a good time, I was having a good time, I don't care that they got in the ring.

"It was just a rowdy crowd that we had in here.”

Wrestling had not visited Yamba in more than 15 years, and the long wait for IWA's return was clearly visible in the raucous crowd.

Close to 100 people filed into the club's auditorium for the action-packed event which featured several of the company's biggest names including Trans- Tasman Champion Brad Alexander, "Full Force” Matt Rogers and 10-year veteran Harley Wonderland.

FIGHT NIGHT: Visiting from Melbourne City Wrestling, 'Lover Boy' Lochie Hendricks earned the ire of the crowd at Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba.
FIGHT NIGHT: Visiting from Melbourne City Wrestling, 'Lover Boy' Lochie Hendricks earned the ire of the crowd at Bowlo Sports and Leisure Yamba. Matthew Elkerton

For Wonderland, who wrestled a thrilling women's clash with nemesis Riebell, it was a thrill to step between the ropes in the Clarence Valley.

"It was loads of fun out there against Riebell,” she said. "This was the first time that I have wrestled in Yamba and the crowd was electric for a small town.”

Wonderland wrestles mainly for independent Newcastle-based promotion Newcastle Pro Wrestling, and has a storied career inside the ring, which began in 2008 after an intensive year training in Sydney.

"A lot of people don't realise how much training goes into what we do,” she said. "This sport is very dangerous, there are a lot of risks with what we do. So the number one thing we work on is keeping each other safe.

"When you get inexperienced people in the ring that is the recipe for injuries and we try to minimise that.”

After 10 years in the business, Wonderland said she still has a passion for what she does, and that is what keeps her nervous before each fight.

"I just love what I do,” she said. "Before every match to some degree I am like 'what am I doing, why am I doing this?' But inevitably after the match I have that rush and I know exactly why I step in the ring.

"I still get nervous before each match, but I am of the opinion that if you aren't nervous, you have stopped caring about what you do.”

She certainly fed off the atmosphere in the auditorium with the crowd erupting when she hit her signature Glory Bomb for the victory, and said if given the opportunity she would definitely come back.

And according to IWA promoter Mark Mercedes, there is every chance that opportunity might come sooner rather than later.

Mercedes said the promotion was already considering returning to the Clarence Valley for the 2019 Summer tour, and said he has been in talks with venues in Grafton as well as Yamba.

