Lowest number of people on welfare in decades

MORE than 100,000 long-term welfare recipients have landed jobs under the federal government's wage-subsidy scheme in the past three years, new figures show.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will today seize on the data to spruik the government's job-creating credentials after several tumultuous weeks distracted by the Barnaby Joyce scandal.

He will be lauding the lowest number of people on welfare in at least two decades, down by 140,000 since 2014 to 2.4 million.

More than half of those who had been stuck on welfare for years and who have now found jobs through the $7.3 billion subsidy program are under the age of 25.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull during Question Time on Tuesday. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Mr Turnbull told The Daily Telegraph the number of jobs in January had ­increased for the 16th straight month - the longest consecutive run of jobs growth ever recorded.

"We want to see more ­unemployed people grasping those job opportunities," Mr Turnbull said. "The best form of welfare is a job."

The announcement comes as the government signals its intention to revive a controversial trial of drug testing welfare recipients after it failed in the Senate in December.

The trial would see 5000 unemployed people on Newstart and Youth Allowance payments forced to submit to drug testing in three locations, including in Canterbury and Bankstown.

Those who fail the test would have their Centrelink payments provided on a welfare card which can only be spent on rent, child care and food.

It is opposed by Labor, the Greens and the Nick Xenophon Team.

The jobseeker subsidy program makes subsidies of up to $10,000 available to companies who hire parents, older and indigenous people, and the long-term unemployed on a long-term basis.

Mr Turnbull and Jobs Minister Michaelia Cash will today tour Total Insulation, a business which has used the scheme, near Canberra ­Airport, to announce the new figures.

"Wage subsidies are playing a strong role in helping some of our most disadvantaged people looking for work get an opportunity to show an employer they are a valuable addition to their business," Senator Cash said.