Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Liberal Member for Hughes Craig Kelly accused AGL of taking “green rent-seeking to new extremes”. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Liberal Member for Hughes Craig Kelly accused AGL of taking “green rent-seeking to new extremes”. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Politics

MPs slam $200m taxpayer grants to power company

by RENEE VIELLARIS
16th Aug 2018 5:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POWER company AGL - enemy No.1 for some Turnbull Government MPs for "green extremes" - has been blasted for receiving grants to build renewable projects while zapping Australians' hip pockets.

Outspoken Coalition MPs, who could sink Malcolm Turnbull's signature energy policy, have argued $200 million in grants for AGL was a slap in the face to taxpayers.

Bolstering calls for taxpayer investment in new power stations, including coal, MPs argue the subsidies are insulting, especially after AGL refused to sell or keep open the Liddell coal-fired power station.

The 2013 grants by the Gillard government were outlined in AGL's annual report, reigniting backbencher criticisms.

Senator Eric Abetz seized on the report yesterday.

"These schemes where taxpayers are paying millions of dollars for the privilege of higher power prices in the pursuit of ideological purity are a real concern,'' he said. "Further, the fact that taxpayers have propped up AGL but then had AGL ignore taxpayers' concerns over the closure of Liddell is more than disappointing.

"If it's good enough to fork out hundreds of millions for higher prices, the Government should adopt the ACCC's recommendation and ensure that cheap and reliable power is fully backed by government underwriting if needed."

Energy backbench committee chairman Craig Kelly accused AGL of taking "green rent-seeking to new extremes".

"As they are gouging consumers they have pocketed over $200 million in a government handout," he said.

An AGL spokesman said the grants were used to establish Australia's first two large-scale solar farms.

"They were reported widely that year but were recorded again in this year's report as ownership of those plants at Nyngan and Broken Hill, was transferred," he said.

Billionaire Sanjeev Gupta supported the Government's National Energy Guarantee while launching a $1 billion renewable energy project in South Australia yesterday.

He labelled Australia's energy market "a mess" and said business needed certainty.

"Any policy … is better than uncertainty and ongoing ambiguity because that is what hurts business,'' he said.

It is understood the Government is not concerned if Mr Abbott crosses the floor on the NEG because it believes it will be able to secure the support of some of the crossbench.

Related Items

agl julia gillard malcolm turnbull politics

Top Stories

    FINE NINE: Swift team gearing up for world challenge

    premium_icon FINE NINE: Swift team gearing up for world challenge

    Water Sports IT HAS been a long road to the ITU World Triathlon Championships for the team at SwiftMultisport Yamba - for some, it has been thousands of kilometres.

    NEED FOR SPEED: Could a major shift be coming to the Rebels?

    premium_icon NEED FOR SPEED: Could a major shift be coming to the Rebels?

    Rugby League SOUTH Grafton club linked with bush footy 'Supercoach'.

    Community support helps Tigers lift up life member

    premium_icon Community support helps Tigers lift up life member

    AFL TRIVIA night blows fundraising expectations out of the water.

    Dancers take a leap into the HSC early

    premium_icon Dancers take a leap into the HSC early

    News For two South Grafton High students, their HSC will begin next week

    Local Partners