Politics

Turnbull renews attack on ScoMo

by Matthew Killoran
19th Nov 2019 12:33 PM
FORMER Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he would "absolutely" have won the Federal election had he not been dumped from leadership, while saying some of his colleagues found Scott Morrison "even less palatable than me".

He also described legalising same-sex marriage as one of the most thrilling days as Prime Minister, saying the postal plebiscite "worked out for the best".

 

Malcolm Turnbull when he was Prime Minister, picture with Scott Morrison whom he said many insurgents found “even less palatable than me”.
Mr Turnbull made the comments reflecting on the leadership spill and his time in the top job while speaking on former Defence Minister Christopher Pyne's podcast PyneTime this morning.

Asked if he would have one the May election, Mr Turnbull said, "yes, absolutely".

"There's not many people that don't think that," he said.

Mr Pyne said at the spill in August last year "the insurgents got the outcome they wanted, if not the person they wanted", in reference to Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's failed bid for the top job.

"They didn't get the outcome they wanted. Quite a lot of them would have found Morrison even less palatable than me," Mr Turnbull said.

"They ended with Morrison, but they didn't get Dutton, which is what they wanted."

He said indicated it was unlikely he would have handled dealing with fallout from spilling Tony Abbott's leadership differently.

"In terms of Abbott, the question is should I have put him into the Cabinet. We discussed it a few times.

Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said “nobody thought it was a good idea” to put Tony Abbott into Cabinet after he lost the leadership. Picture: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi
"Nobody thought that was a good idea, except for him obviously, and a couple of others."

Mr Turnbull said he was "really thrilled" the day the parliament legalised same-sex marriage, even though it was achieved through the postal plebiscite.

"I think it worked out for the best," he said.

"I know people were hurt by the debate, they found it tough.

"But you had a voluntary postal ballot, 80 per cent of Australians chose to vote (63 per cent voted yes).

"From the point of view of gay people, if you're a young kid, troubled about your sexual identity … that plebiscite says nearly two-thirds of Australians are saying we're cool. We love you."

