Turner takes care of Yamba to maintain perfect start

FIVE OF THE BEST: Harwood bowler Troy Turner (5-24) made light work of the Yamba batting on Saturday.

FIVE OF THE BEST: Harwood bowler Troy Turner (5-24) made light work of the Yamba batting on Saturday. Mitchell Keenan

MBC FIRST GRADE: Harwood made it two from two against Yamba on Saturday after an exciting encounter against Yamba ended in a one-wicket victory.

Winning the toss, Harwood put the pressure on Yamba by sending them in to bat first, and after the home side put up 159, the visitors came home strongly to finish on nine wickets for 161.

Coming off the bye in round 2, Harwood were fresh against a Yamba side with some key men returning to the squad.

The visitors were on the charge early at Yamba Oval with Dean Carroll (2-21), Corey Lewis (1-13) and Troy Turner (5-24) claiming important wickets to take care of their opponent's top order of James Feaver (7), Troy Urquhart (5) and Noah Green (13) cheaply.

Latecomers Fletcher Low (35) and returning all-rounder Matt Breakwell (32) gave Yamba hope as they stretched the total to 159 after a slow start.

But Turner put the burners on to polish off the opposition with a five-wicket haul that afternoon.

Harwood opener Evan Lewis (50) wasn't looking to make the same mistake as his opposite number and put his side in control early with a composed half-ton.

Lewis' partner Tom Mullins (6) was less fortunate after he was run out by some quick thinking from Low and Feaver while Osca Pilon (0) had a day to forget.

Turner (21) and Luke Richardson (27) steadied the ship before Jacob McMahon (34) drove the side home with just under three overs to spare.

The win keeps Harwood in touch with Maclean United while Yamba search for their first victory.