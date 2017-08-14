Turners Beach to get better toilets

A MAJOR refurbishment of the public amenities at Yamba's Turners Beach is scheduled to start on Monday.

Planned works include:

. roof replacement;

. painting of floors, interior and external walls;

. re-tiling of showers, including accessible toilet/shower;

. installation of a new urinal;

. new bench seating and hooks;

. installation of new external showers, and;

. the replacement of external doors.

The amenities will be closed during the works.

Clarence Valley Council works and civil director, Troy Anderson, said the facility should be ready to re-open by September 15 - in time for the start of the Queensland school holidays.

"During this time people will be redirected to the Whiting Beach amenities block, which is about 250 metres away,” he said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience, but this will be a much better facility when the work is done.”