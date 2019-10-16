Turning a spare room into an art gallery

Joanne Condon from the Brooms Head General Store is turning what was a seasonal boutique into a space for indigenous artists to hang and sell their work.

BROOMS Head General Store owner Joanne Condon has a bold idea to bring tourists to the town and promote indigenous art.

The back room of her store is being re-purposed, going from a seasonal clothing boutique to a space to hang exclusively Yaegl artwork and other creations.

"I have thought for a while now, I need to do something," Ms Condon said.

"There are so many talented artists here, but we never get to see it, it would be wonderful to showcase their work."

Ms Condon said several local artists have already come forward and encouraged any Yaegl artists to get in touch.

She said there are still improvements to be made and walls to be painted but the space will soon be ready.

"I hope to open mid-November, I have some work to do yet."

Contact Ms Condon on 0448467009 for more information.