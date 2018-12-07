TURNING IT ON: Harwood junior lets actions do talking

UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: Harwood first grader Troy Turner is ready for the Kookaburra Cup next month.

UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: Harwood first grader Troy Turner is ready for the Kookaburra Cup next month. Bill North

CRICKET: He might not have a lot to say on the field, but for Harwood cricket junior Troy Turner his actions say plenty.

The 13-year-old is the consummate all-rounder, toiling away with the ball and bat, but also giving sides an extra mile in the field.

It is the reason he has been earmarked for higher honours, earning selection in the North Coastal Zone side for the upcoming Kookaburra Cup competition in Albury.

Turner was selected for the under-14s side following a series of trials, including the inaugural Northern Pathways Challenge last month.

But it is not only his efforts among the junior ranks that caught the eye of selectors, with Turner proving his mettle in Lower Clarence first grade action this season.

Turner leads the Harwood bowling ranks with 10 wickets and sits third overall for the competition behind Corey Kempshall (17) and Coby Tabor (11).

Harwood club president Tim McMahon, who has watched Turner rise through the ranks over the past three seasons, said the selection was reward for his work ethic on the field.

"He is only a quiet kid, but he listens to every bit of advice given to him. He is a real student of the game,” McMahon said.

"You don't get kids with his ability come along every day, but to also back that up with his effort on the field is great.”

Turner is one of a big crop of juniors rising through the ranks at Harwood with the first grade side filled with promising youngsters, including Josh Johnson, Oscar Pilon and Cameron Ryan.

"I don't like to single kids out because there is a heap of kids with ability, but he has definitely shone on the field this season,” McMahon said.

"Most kids when first grade is mentioned they are hesitant, but not Troy. This kid wanted the opportunity.

"He wants to play cricket at the highest level that he can and I commend him for the that.”