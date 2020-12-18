Turtle rescue as seaweed engulfs North Coast beach

A CAMPER at Brooms Head Caravan Park came to the rescue of a green sea turtle caught up in the mass of seaweed washed ashore at Brooms Head beach by recent rough seas and storm activity.

Holiday-makers and residents of the seaside village have reported large amounts of seaweed washed up on the beach.

Kat White, from Darra in Brisbane, has been a regular camper at Brooms Head for two decades, and sprung into action after spotting the large sea turtle struggling to untangle itself from a clump of seaweed.

"I've never touched a turtle before, let alone picked one up," Ms White said after returning the turtle to the ocean.

"It was pretty special to be able to help a beautiful animal like that in a time of need."

Seaweed washed up on Brooms Head beach: Rough seas and storm activity has seen massive amounts of seaweed washed up on Brooms Head beach.

Other campers have reported that not every animal had been as lucky, with fish and lobsters among the marine life found dead buried under the seaweed along the beach.

Neil and Shirley McLennan, who have been coming to Brooms Head and camped for generations, said they had never seen this much seaweed.

"I've been coming out here for 68 years and this is the first time I've seen the seaweed go all the way up the beach," Mrs McLennan said.

"As a kid we played in the seaweed and it would seem massive, but this is the first time I can remember seeing so much of it.

"It's never ever gone this far up the beach, and on low tide there's almost no sand visible, it's unbelievable."

Despite the smell and flies the seaweed attracts, Mrs McLennan said "that's nature".

"It's all part and parcel of it, there's seaweed at Brooms Head and it just so happens that because of the weather, the storms and the rain, there's a lot of it now," she said.

Clarence Valley Council has been contacted to determine whether they will take any action to remove the seaweed.