This big beautiful boy is up for adoption from the Clarence Valley Animal Pound.
Offbeat

Tuxedo cat slinks into our hearts

by Caitlan Charles
3rd May 2018 1:21 PM

IF YOU'VE been on the Clarence Valley Animal Pound, you've probably seen the big beautiful boy capturing the hearts of people across the Valley.

The cat, who doesn't have a name, was a stray who was dropped off at a Grafton vet before being taken to the pound on April 13.

Shirley Shoebridge, animal control officer, said while this cat is big, they've certainly had bigger at the pound before.

"I think it's his head that makes him look big,” she said.

"He's beautiful, he's quite loving, he's great with all the kitten we have here. He doesn't particularly like to be cuddled, but he likes to have a pat and rub up against you.”

The big beautiful boy, who doesn't have a name, is one of five cats up for adoption at the pound at the moment.

"We;ve had a lot of interest in him,” Ms Shoebridge said.

If you're interested in this cat you can call the Clarence Valley Animal Pound on 66425689 and quote the number 3693.

