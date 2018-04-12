TV celebrity stops in at Yamba markets

GUESS who was spotted at the Yamba Farmers Market on Wednesday...

Former Australian cricketer and television personality Mike Whitney, along with his television crew, stopped into the markets to film a segment for his show Sydney Weekender before having a swim at the beach and trip to the pub.

Television host Mike Whitney with Clarence Valley artist Graham Mackie. Stephen Otton

Brooms Head photographer Stephen Otton happened to be at the markets to snap these pictures before taking the opportunity to chat with the media personality.

"He was a friendly, funny, chatty person," Mr Otton said.

Mr Whitney was reportedly having an in-depth conversation with local artist and long-time friend Graham Mackie.

"Apparently these two had a lot in common in days gone by being cricket and surfing," Mr Otton said.

This is not the first time Mr Whitney has visited the Clarence Valley with his television crew.

Back in 2016, Sydney Weekender featured Riverside Ranch and was given the factory tour at Nicholson's Fine Foods.

And, back in 2012 Whitney and the crew sampled the Valley's renowned seafood with Yamba Shores Tavern and the Clarence River Fisherman's Co-Operatives.