Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes has passed away age 59.
Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes has passed away age 59.
Celebrity

TV chef Gary Rhodes dead at 59

28th Nov 2019 9:41 AM

BRITISH TV chef Gary Rhodes has died at the age of 59, his family have said.

The celebrity chef was best known for shows like MasterChef and Hell's Kitchen.

The Michelin-starred chef also appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. His family said he died on Tuesday night.

They said in a statement: "The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE.

"Gary passed away last evening, Tuesday 26th November 2019, at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side.

"The family would like to thank everyone for their support and ask for privacy during this time."

 

Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes preparing meal in 2001 TV show 'Gary Rhodes at the Table – Christmas'.
Celebrity chef Gary Rhodes preparing meal in 2001 TV show 'Gary Rhodes at the Table – Christmas'.

 

 

Tributes have flowed for UK celebrity chef Gary Rhodes.
Tributes have flowed for UK celebrity chef Gary Rhodes.

 

A statement from the hotel where he worked said: "The team at Grosvenor House Dubai and Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort and Spa are devastated to hear of the tragic passing of Chef Gary Rhodes OBE.

"Not only has the industry lost a true culinary legend, we have also lost an inspirational human being and a very dear friend.

"No words can express our sadness at Gary's death or our gratitude for the opportunity to work with him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rhodes family."

TV chef Jamie Oliver posted on Instagram: "Sadly Chef Gary Rhodes OBE passed away. My heart felt sympathies to his wife, kids, friends and family, sending love and thoughts.

"Gary was a fantastic chef and incredible ambassador for British cooking, he was a massive inspiration to me as a young chef. He reimagined modern British cuisine with elegance and fun. rest in peace Chef."

 

 

TV chef Gordon Ramsay tweeted: "We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes. He was a chef who put British Cuisine on the map. Sending all the love and prayers to your wife and kids. You'll be missed Gx."

 

 

More Stories

Show More
celebrity chef cooking gary rhodes gordon ramsay jamie oliver seniors-news

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beware the ‘trench-coat wearing weirdos’

        premium_icon Beware the ‘trench-coat wearing weirdos’

        News Councillors reject guidelines to protect themselves from conspiracy theorists with bad dress sense

        An ‘embarrassing’ moment helped shore up Coastcare

        premium_icon An ‘embarrassing’ moment helped shore up Coastcare

        News Angourie award-winner recounts how he realised their work was making waves

        Chilling video shows final days before prisoner’s death

        premium_icon Chilling video shows final days before prisoner’s death

        News Murder trial of man accused of Grafton jail bashing continues

        Get a piece of Crowe’s DNA for a good cause

        premium_icon Get a piece of Crowe’s DNA for a good cause

        News Hollywood star to auction off a very personal item to help raise money for NSW...

        • 28th Nov 2019 10:40 AM