TV hosts in tears over shock departure

Studio 10 has been rocked by another departure, with the morning show's roving reporter David "Robbo" Robinson leaving after six years.

A tearful Sarah Harris made the surprise announcement this morning alongside a package of Robbo's biggest moments on the show.

The show's hosts also praised Robb - who was not present for his farewell - for his tireless work and "epic six years" on Studio 10.

Sarah Harris.

Angela Bishop.

"He is one of the most brilliant talents I have seen in years," an emotional Harris said. "He is just so talented and I don't even think he realises just how special he is.

"We are all behind you Robbo and we can't wait to see what you do next, we adore you. We are just so devastated to lose you but we love you, we love you so much."

Our beloved roving reporter David Robinson is leaving #Studio10 for a brand new adventure. We'll miss you, Robbo! 💙 pic.twitter.com/fau2RqKtNy — Studio 10 (@Studio10au) July 5, 2019

"We love you Robbo," a teary Angela Bishop added.

Denise Drysdale also praised Robbo for his impressive body of work at Studio 10, saying: "Each time he did something he'd improve and improve and improve."

"We love you Robbo!" Harris said. "Thank you for an epic six years, it's not going to be the same without you."

Robinson hasn't posted on his social media accounts in months, with Studio 10 viewers remarking they hadn't seen the reporter on screen for a while.

David Robinson hasn’t been seen on Studio 10 for a while.

"How come he didn't come on the show to say goodbye to you lot?"

"I love Robbo, but I thought he'd gone long ago, he was on so little … Why didn't they have you on to say your own goodbyes?"

"I can't remember the last time I saw Robbo on the show."

Last year Studio 10 was rocked by two departures within weeks when hosts Jessica Rowe and Ita Buttrose left the show.

Rowe, who had hosted the show since 2013, departed Studio 10 in order to spend time with her two daughters.

Jessica Rowe left Studio 10 last year after five years.

"I want to be a more present mother for my girls, Allegra and Giselle," she said on Studio 10 at the time.

"They need their mum. I want to be there in the mornings for them, to take them to school. It is something that I need to do, it is as simple as that."

But in an interview with with The Australian Women's Weekly in March of this year Rowe revealed her mental health was also a factor in her decision to leave.

"I could feel at the end of each show, not every day, but most days I would be close to tears," she told the magazine. "I'd feel that behind my eyes and was just about keeping it together. And I thought, 'Why am I doing this to myself?'

Jessica Rowe with daughters Allegra and Giselle.

"I knew that I was heading down, I knew that my anxiety was there, that I was getting depressed and that if I didn't make a change I'd start to falter."

Rowe told the magazine she loved her role on Studio 10 but deep down she knew she needed to make a change.

"Now my daughters were getting older, I realised they needed me more than ever," she said. "I couldn't ignore my life's greatest work - being the best mother for them."

Meanwhile Buttrose's departure came after a rumoured rift with Drysdale after the now-infamous brussels sprouts incident between the pair.