Bill McDonald with Sharyn Ghidella during their time with Channel 7. Picture: Richard Walker
Business

TV media identity forges ‘exciting’ new career

by Anthony Marx
1st Feb 2020 12:32 PM
FORMER Channel 7 and 10 journo Bill McDonald will forge a new career as a sales consultant at real estate firm Harcourts.

The news hound needs little introduction to most people having graced Australian television screens in a variety of media roles over the past 30 years.

Bill McDonald, with Pat Welsh and Giian Rooney, ahead of the Rio Olympics. Picture: Marc Robertson
What is less known is his passion for real estate, having completed many purchases, sales and renovations of his own properties, as well as hosting Suncorp's 'Master the Market' video series and featuring on 7's Better Homes and Gardens program with his wife Juls and sons Jordan, Hamish, William and James.

Harcourts Queensland boss Jonathan King says the company was both "excited and thrilled" that McDonald will join the firm from next month.

